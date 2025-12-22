Minimum Deposit Casinos Warns: Fed's Payment Account Proposal Could Reshape Casino Transaction Costs

WATERFORD, Ireland, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minimum Deposit Casinos (https://www.minimumdepositcasinos.org/) (MDC), a division of the OneTwenty Group, has issued new commentary on the U.S. Federal Reserve's proposed "payment account" framework and its potential impact on online gambling transactions. The proposal, officially opened for public comment on December 19, would allow eligible non-bank financial institutions limited access to core Federal Reserve payment systems including FedNow and Fedwire, without granting them full banking privileges.

"The Federal Reserve's push to open its payment infrastructure to fintechs is a historic shift," said an MDC spokesperson. "While this aims to promote innovation and reduce friction, the impact on licensed gambling operators could be significant. Faster settlements and direct clearing may improve payout speeds, but they also introduce new risk and compliance expectations. These will not be free."

The proposed accounts, often referred to as "skinny master accounts," are designed to modernize how money moves through the U.S. economy. They come with strict limits on balances, access, and risk controls, yet they offer a direct path for payment providers to bypass traditional bank intermediaries. This could fundamentally change how funds are deposited and withdrawn on gambling platforms.

While the proposal is still in the public consultation phase, MDC notes it reflects a broader regulatory trend toward increasing scrutiny over digital payments. If implemented, the framework may lead to new auditing and fraud prevention requirements for payment partners, costs that could ultimately impact platform operations and the player experience.

"This is where the real tension lies," the spokesperson added. "Low-cost payment systems have helped drive accessibility in iGaming. But with increased operational oversight will come new expense, and that could lead to slower withdrawals, more rigorous verification checks, or higher transaction fees."

MDC encourages licensed casino operators and their payment providers to closely follow the Fed's initiative and begin evaluating the resilience and compliance-readiness of their current infrastructure.

About MDC

Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC), a division of the OneTwenty Group, is a trusted global portal that advocates for transparent, licensed, and regulatorily compliant online casino experiences. MDC focuses on reviewing and recommending platforms that adhere to the highest standards of KYC, responsible gaming, and secure payment processing.

Contact Email: jonathan@onetwentygroup.com