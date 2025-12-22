Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 15:10 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minimum Deposit Casinos Warns: Fed's Payment Account Proposal Could Reshape Casino Transaction Costs

WATERFORD, Ireland, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minimum Deposit Casinos (https://www.minimumdepositcasinos.org/) (MDC), a division of the OneTwenty Group, has issued new commentary on the U.S. Federal Reserve's proposed "payment account" framework and its potential impact on online gambling transactions. The proposal, officially opened for public comment on December 19, would allow eligible non-bank financial institutions limited access to core Federal Reserve payment systems including FedNow and Fedwire, without granting them full banking privileges.

"The Federal Reserve's push to open its payment infrastructure to fintechs is a historic shift," said an MDC spokesperson. "While this aims to promote innovation and reduce friction, the impact on licensed gambling operators could be significant. Faster settlements and direct clearing may improve payout speeds, but they also introduce new risk and compliance expectations. These will not be free."

The proposed accounts, often referred to as "skinny master accounts," are designed to modernize how money moves through the U.S. economy. They come with strict limits on balances, access, and risk controls, yet they offer a direct path for payment providers to bypass traditional bank intermediaries. This could fundamentally change how funds are deposited and withdrawn on gambling platforms.

While the proposal is still in the public consultation phase, MDC notes it reflects a broader regulatory trend toward increasing scrutiny over digital payments. If implemented, the framework may lead to new auditing and fraud prevention requirements for payment partners, costs that could ultimately impact platform operations and the player experience.

"This is where the real tension lies," the spokesperson added. "Low-cost payment systems have helped drive accessibility in iGaming. But with increased operational oversight will come new expense, and that could lead to slower withdrawals, more rigorous verification checks, or higher transaction fees."

MDC encourages licensed casino operators and their payment providers to closely follow the Fed's initiative and begin evaluating the resilience and compliance-readiness of their current infrastructure.

About MDC

Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC), a division of the OneTwenty Group, is a trusted global portal that advocates for transparent, licensed, and regulatorily compliant online casino experiences. MDC focuses on reviewing and recommending platforms that adhere to the highest standards of KYC, responsible gaming, and secure payment processing.

Contact Email: jonathan@onetwentygroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.