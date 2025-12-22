SMX Public Limited: SMX Strikes Joint Initiative with FinGo & Bougainville Refinery Ltd to Deliver Verifiable Identification for Trillion Dollar Gold Market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / For years, transparency in the global gold market advanced in theory faster than in practice. Standards evolved. Guidance tightened. And, expectations rose. Yet the most important part, implementation, lagged, constrained by fragmented systems that verified paperwork more easily than reality. That gap is now closing, and it is closing quickly.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) deserves some credit. It's emerging as one of the most active drivers of that shift. Following its engagement with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, SMX is extending its physical-to-digital authentication framework into operational supply chains through a new joint initiative with FinGo and Bougainville Refinery Ltd. Together, the partners are evaluating a combined technology architecture designed to authenticate gold from mine and miner through refinery and export, embedding verification directly into live workflows rather than treating compliance as a tagged afterthought.

The pace matters. Historically, changes in the precious metals sector unfolded over decades. SMX technology changes that timeline, fast-tracking framework alignment to real-world deployment in rapid succession. It's not just signaling progress. It's demonstrating that material identity and supply-chain verification are transitioning from discussion to infrastructure.

From Market Frameworks to Operational Reality

The issue has never been a lack of good intentions. The global gold industry has spent years refining rules and standards to manage its complexity. The challenge has been the absence of tools capable of implementing those standards consistently across borders and participants. Fragmentation has always been the enemy.

Guidance from the London Bullion Market Association, the World Gold Council, and the DMCC increasingly demands demonstrable provenance, auditable custody, and verifiable compliance across the gold lifecycle. Yet these frameworks often operate in parallel, relying on different processes and oversight models. What SMX has been proving is that these requirements can converge operationally rather than compete administratively.

That results from SMX's technology addressing shared requirements at the material level. Through molecular-level authentication, gold can be invisibly and permanently marked, creating a persistent, immutable physical-digital link that remains intact through refining and downstream processing. Once embedded, the material itself becomes verifiable, reducing reliance on external documentation to establish authenticity or origin.

All of that is great. But equally important, and what distinguishes SMX's recent momentum, is how quickly this capability is being paired with operational partners and regulatory environments. The initiative with Bougainville Refinery Ltd reflects a deliberate move to take material authentication out of controlled environments and into national-scale supply chains, where credibility is earned through use, not assertion. This mirrors the trajectory of national frameworks unfolding in markets such as Singapore and Dubai.

Solving the Human Dimension of Compliance

Keep in mind that gold's identity challenge has never been limited to the metal alone. The people who extract, handle, aggregate, refine, and export gold represent equally critical points of risk when identity cannot be confidently established. Shared credentials, paper IDs, and informal verification processes have long undermined otherwise well-intentioned compliance frameworks.

FinGo's biometric digital identity platform addresses this human layer directly. By enabling verified identity aligned with KYC and AML requirements, the technology allows actions and custody changes to be attributed to real, authenticated individuals, even in remote or infrastructure-limited environments. This capability transforms supply-chain records from narrative descriptions into defensible event histories.

When combined with SMX's material identity, each supply-chain event links a verified human to a verified asset at a specific moment in time. For regulators, financiers, and counterparties, that linkage represents a meaningful step change in evidentiary quality. The value chain becomes stronger, more legible, and more resilient.

Bougainville as a Proof Point for Scalable Transparency

Bougainville Refinery Ltd provides the operational context that turns theory into practice. As a licensed refinery and export participant, BRL will evaluate how the integrated framework performs across real sourcing, refining, and export workflows, embedding authentication and identity verification directly into day-to-day operations.

The initiative aligns with Bougainville's broader commitment to responsible resource management and transparency. More importantly, it positions Bougainville as a reference environment for how advanced verification infrastructure can be deployed at a jurisdictional level, supporting both economic participation and international trust.

For SMX, this reflects a clear and repeatable strategy. First, align with global market authorities and frameworks. Next, demonstrate operational viability in real supply chains. Then, scale through replication.

A Sector Moving From Intention to Infrastructure

Don't underappreciate what's happening here. The speed at which SMX is executing across the precious metals space is notable. More importantly, these collaborations reflect a broader shift underway in global markets, showing that responsible sourcing, AML, and ESG are no longer treated as parallel efforts. They are converging on a single expectation and a single deliverable: proof.

By embedding material-level authentication, verified human identity, and auditable digital records into live supply-chain environments, SMX and its partners are delivering exactly that. The collaboration leaves no room for abstraction, signaling that infrastructure is not being discussed, it is being built.

Solutions that can move from policy alignment to operational deployment will define the next phase of trade. SMX's recent momentum, with help from valuable players, suggests that phase is arriving faster than many anticipated.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

