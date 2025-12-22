Blue Gold Limited: Blue Gold and Trust Stamp Execute Strategic LOI to Develop Biometric, Passwordless Wallet Infrastructure for Gold-Backed Digital Assets

Milestone Advances Blue Gold's Commitment to a World-Class Digital Gold Ecosystem Rooted in Trust, Transparency, and Institutional Standards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq:BGL) ("Blue Gold" or the "Company"), a next-generation gold development and technology company, today announced that it has entered into a strategic Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Trust Stamp, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDAI) to develop a biometrically secured, passwordless "Wallet-of-Wallets" platform for select holders of Blue Gold's Standard Gold Coins.

Standard Gold Coins ("SGC") are gold-backed digital assets issued by Blue Gold, with each SGC representing one gram of physical gold securely stored in Brink's vaults under a Wyoming digital asset statutory trust. The SGC structure is designed to provide transparent, verifiable ownership of physical gold while enabling participation in the digital financial ecosystem at institutional standards.

The announcement follows Blue Gold's recent disclosure that it has secured access to up to one million ounces of physical gold through a long-term supply arrangement, providing the capacity to support the initial issuance and circulation of SGCs at scale. This secured supply forms the physical foundation of Blue Gold's digital gold ecosystem and underpins the Company's commitment to fully gold-backed, responsibly structured, tokenized gold.

Blue Gold is focused on building a world-class gold ecosystem rooted in trust, transparency, and operational integrity, spanning the full lifecycle from physical gold sourcing and aggregation through tokenization and downstream financial applications. The partnership with Trust Stamp is intended to directly support this mission by strengthening the security, identity, and access infrastructure underpinning the Company's digital gold platform.

Under the LOI, Trust Stamp will leverage its patented biometric identity tokenization and cryptographic technologies to develop a non-custodial, passwordless wallet architecture for SGC holders. The proposed solution is designed to eliminate reliance on passwords, seed phrases, and centralized key storage, while preserving user control, privacy, and institutional-grade security.

Strengthening the Digital Gold Ownership Stack

The "Wallet-of-Wallets" functions as a secure access layer rather than a custodian, enabling users to retain full control of their assets while benefiting from advanced identity verification, governance, and recovery features. Access to wallets would be bound to a user's live biometric presence, without storing biometric data or private keys in any centralized location.

Key capabilities under consideration include:

Passwordless, Keyless Access , eliminating passwords, PINs, seed phrases, and private key storage, which are common attack vectors in digital asset theft

True Non-Custodial Architecture , ensuring users retain full ownership and control of their digital gold holdings

"Wallet-of-Wallets" Functionality , providing a single secure gateway to SGC holdings and other digital assets across multiple blockchains and platforms

Multi-Device Native Design , allowing secure access across multiple authorized devices without duplicating sensitive credentials

Stable Key Biometric Authentication , utilizing Trust Stamp's proprietary tokenized biometric technology with advanced, multi-level proof-of-life protocols

No Centralized Biometric or Key Storage , with encrypted helper data mathematically derived, split into independent shards, and stored separately

Breach-Resistant Design , preventing account takeover even in the event of a data breach

Advanced Governance and Recovery Features, including joint ownership, inheritance planning, transfer controls, and role-based access

Management Commentary

Nathan Dionne, Chief Technology Officer of Blue Gold Limited, commented:

"Blue Gold was founded to bridge physical gold with the digital financial system at institutional standards. Following our recent announcement securing access to one million ounces of physical gold to support the initial issuance of Standard Gold Coins, the next priority is ensuring that access to those assets is governed by security and identity infrastructure that matches the quality and permanence of the gold backing them. Partnering with Trust Stamp enables us to strengthen the trust and transparency at the core of our ecosystem and positions Blue Gold at the forefront of secure, compliant, and scalable tokenized gold ownership."

Gareth N. Genner, Chief Executive Officer of Trust Stamp, added:

"Trust Stamp's identity and asset tokenization technologies are expressly designed for the digital economy. As gold-backed digital assets become more widely adopted, they require advanced security and privacy protections that go beyond traditional wallet architectures. We believe the Wallet-of-Wallets platform will provide Blue Gold's customers with a level of protection and control consistent with institutional expectations."

Strategic Context

The proposed wallet infrastructure supports Blue Gold's broader strategy of capturing value across the full gold lifecycle, combining high-quality recurring revenue opportunities from tokenization with higher-margin production, trading, and financial services. By enhancing the security, usability, and governance of SGCs, the Company aims to further position its digital gold products for institutional participation and long-term adoption.

The LOI outlines a framework for technical development, integration, and potential commercialization, subject to the execution of definitive agreements, which is expected early in 2026.

About Trust Stamp, Inc.

Trust Stamp, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDAI) is a global leader in AI-powered trust and security solutions, specializing in biometric identity tokenization and cryptographic technologies designed to enable secure, privacy-preserving digital interactions.

About Blue Gold Limited

Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) is a next-generation gold development company focused on acquiring and aggregating high-potential mining assets across strategic global jurisdictions. The Company's mission is to unlock untapped value in the gold sector by combining disciplined resource acquisition with innovative monetization models, including asset-backed digital instruments. Blue Gold is committed to responsible development, operational transparency, and leveraging modern financial technologies to redefine how gold is produced, accessed, and owned in the 21st century.

Blue Gold prioritizes growth, sustainable development, and transparency in all our business practices. We believe that our commitment to responsible mining will enable us to create value for our shareholders while minimizing our environmental footprint.??

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic or political conditions; negative economic conditions that could impact Blue Gold Limited and the gold industry in general; reduction in demand for Blue Gold Limited's products; changes in the markets that Blue Gold Limited targets; and any change in laws applicable to Blue Gold Limited or any regulatory or judicial interpretation. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in Blue Gold Limited's shell company report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 1, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results, and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For more information regarding Blue Gold Limited, please visit https://bluegoldmine.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption.

For Further Information Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

BGL@redchip.com

SOURCE: Blue Gold Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/blue-gold-and-trust-stamp-execute-strategic-loi-to-develop-biometric-passwordless-1119978