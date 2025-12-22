Nielsen Foundation Announces 2025 Data for Good Grantees

Originally published on Nielsen Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / The Nielsen Foundation is pleased to support six organizations in 2025 through our annual Data for Good grants program for innovative data-driven projects. Since 2017, these grants have supported nonprofit projects that creatively use data to bridge divides and foster lasting change. This year, the program focuses on advancing efforts that leverage media and/or technology to raise awareness, drive progress, and advance long-term outcomes for key social issues ranging from mental health to climate change and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

"Among many challenges, we know that media and technology can also be leveraged as forces for good in this world," said Andrea Bertels, President and Executive Director of the Nielsen Foundation. "That's why we are so pleased to support these exceptional organizations driving progress on key social issues in creative and innovative ways through advertising, narrative change, technology and more."

Supported projects include:

• Civic Nation : to support We The Action's work expanding access to justice and delivering free legal services where they are critically needed. To date, We The Action's community of 55,000 lawyers has donated more than 400,000 hours worth over $210 million to nearly 800 nonprofit partners.

• Climate Central : for research to help local U.S. broadcasters better cover extreme weather and climate change, advancing the organization's work to communicate climate change science, effects, and solutions to the public and decision-makers.

• Harmony Labs : to support media research and audience segmentation for creator-driven climate communications, in furtherance of Harmony Labs' efforts to research and reshape the society's relationship with media.

• The Jed Foundation : for research and the development of an insights report on teen use of artificial intelligence (AI) for mental health help-seeking, as part of the organization's work to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for teens and young adults.

• Potential Energy Coalition : for the research and development of more effective climate narratives to shape public education campaigns, increasing awareness and demand for solutions.

• TechSoup : to design and launch a nonprofit data literacy mentorship program that helps organizations transform data into insight, strengthen their storytelling, and drive more informed and effective community impact.

About the Nielsen Foundation

The Nielsen Foundation is a private foundation originally funded by Nielsen, a global data and analytics company. We envision a world, enabled by media and technology, where everyone has voice and opportunities to succeed. Our mission is to power and advance inclusive innovation in the media and technology industries, especially through the use of data and research.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Nielsen on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Nielsen

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/nielsen

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Nielsen

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nielsen-foundation-announces-2025-data-for-good-grantees-1120043