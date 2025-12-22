Anzeige
WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
PR Newswire
22.12.2025 15:54 Uhr
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Mandatory closed period - Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

BlackRock American Income Trust plc
LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Mandatory Closed Period - Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock American Income Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock American Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 October 2025, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 22 January 2026.

Enquiries:

William Rowledge
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2284

Date: 22 December 2025



