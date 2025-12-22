Ai4 2026 Announces Dynamic Keynote Panel Featuring Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li & Andrew Ng

America's Largest AI Conference Returns to Las Vegas with Expanded Programming and Its Biggest Stage Yet

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Ai4 2026, America's largest AI conference, is proud to announce its first keynote panel, uniting three of the most influential figures in the history of artificial intelligence: Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, and Andrew Ng. This landmark session will take place on the main stage at The Venetian in Las Vegas on the morning of Tuesday, August 4. Together, Hinton, Li, and Ng will delve into frontier AI research, human-centered innovation, emerging governance challenges, and the accelerating pace of global AI adoption. Expanding to a three-day format from August 4-6, 2026, Ai4 2026 will mark the largest and most ambitious edition of the conference to date.

"Bringing Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, and Andrew Ng together on one stage marks a defining moment-not only for Ai4, but for the global AI industry at large," said Michael Weiss, Co-Founder of Ai4. "These three visionaries embody the past, present, and future of artificial intelligence. We are honored to welcome back Geoffrey Hinton and Fei-Fei Li, who captivated audiences at Ai4 2025, and to join them with Andrew Ng for an extraordinary dialogue that will help guide organizations, policymakers, and practitioners as they prepare for the world ahead."

Geoffrey Hinton, often referred to as the "Godfather of AI," is a foundational figure in the development of modern artificial intelligence. He was awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics for his pioneering contributions to neural networks and machine learning. In 2012, Dr. Hinton's breakthroughs laid the groundwork for today's deep learning systems that now power AI across industries. A leading global voice on AI's societal impact, Hinton has been outspoken about both the transformative potential of AI and the urgent need for thoughtful governance to mitigate risk as technology advances.

Fei-Fei Li, widely recognized as the "Godmother of AI," is a pioneering computer scientist and a leading voice in human-centered artificial intelligence. She is the inaugural Sequoia Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University and a founding co-director of Stanford's Human-Centered AI Institute (HAI). Dr. Li previously served as Vice President at Google and Chief Scientist of AI/ML at Google Cloud, and as Director of the Stanford AI Lab. She is currently the Co-Founder and CEO of World Labs, an AI company focused on spatial intelligence and generative AI.

Andrew Ng is one of the world's leading pioneers in machine learning and AI education. He is the Founder of DeepLearning.AI, Managing General Partner at AI Fund, Executive Chairman of LandingAI, Chairman and Co-Founder of Coursera, and an Adjunct Professor at Stanford University. Dr. Ng previously led the Google Brain team and served as VP and Chief Scientist at Baidu, overseeing a 1,300-person AI organization. More than 8 million learners worldwide have taken AI courses taught by Dr. Ng. In 2023, he was named to the TIME100 AI list of the most influential people in artificial intelligence.

The three-day conference will showcase an unparalleled program featuring more than 1,000 speakers across keynotes, panels, fireside chats, case studies, and technical deep dives. In addition to the keynote panel, Ai4 2026 will welcome leading voices in AI, including Franziska Bell of Ford Motor Company; Sameer Sethi of Hackensack Meridian Health; Lasherelle Morgan of NBCUniversal; Jorge Reis-Filho of AstraZeneca; Jeff Moore of Gap Inc.; Nilovna Chatterjee of AbbVie; and many more. For a list of speakers, visit https://ai4.io/speakers/.

"Ai4 2026 is set to convene its largest audience in history, with more than 12,000 attendees, 1,000+ speakers, and 400+ exhibitors spread across nearly one million square feet of activated space-doubling the footprint of last year's event," said Marcus Jecklin, Co-Founder, Ai4. "To accommodate this unprecedented growth, we are moving to The Venetian, where we will deliver an elevated experience for attendees, exhibitors, and partners alike."

Super early attendee registration for Ai4 2026 is now open, offering a 56% discount off final ticket prices through February 5, 2026. Additional discount rates are available for startups, educators, government, and nonprofit participants. Companies also have the opportunity to sponsor or exhibit, showcasing cutting-edge AI technologies and platforms on the expanded expo floor.

Founded in 2018, Ai4 has become the epicenter of the global AI industry, the premier event where business executives and technology leaders unite to shape the future. Through world-class programming, hands-on learning, and curated networking, Ai4 advances the responsible and effective adoption of AI across industries. Learn more at www.ai4.io.

