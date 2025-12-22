National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR Becomes First Oilfield Services Company to Commission Original Artwork Created from Recycled Produced Water

Landmark collaboration highlights how energy, art and sustainability can converge to redefine environmental stewardship

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:NESR), an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, has become the first oilfield services company to commission original artwork created using desalinated produced water recycled through its sustainability arm, Environmental & Decarbonization Applications ("NEDA").

The initiative titled "It Starts with Us" was unveiled during NESR's press night in Dubai and underscores the Company's commitment to advancing environmental responsibility through innovation and transparency.

The press night was attended by a diverse group of guests from across government, culture, and media, including His Excellency Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Marwan Al Awadhi, known professionally as DJ Bliss and a cast member of the Netflix series Dubai Bling, as well as members of the regional and international press.

NESR commissioned Bali-based contemporary artist Jenna Bitar to create a series of original works using recycled produced water treated by NEDA, which translates to "Call to Action" in Arabic.

The collaboration brought together art, energy and sustainability to demonstrate how industrial byproducts can be reimagined through responsible resource management.

The event was designed to challenge conventional perceptions of the energy sector and to highlight NEDA's role in addressing one of the industry's most critical environmental challenges: water usage.

Through NEDA, NESR focuses on recycling, treating and reusing produced water to reduce freshwater consumption and environmental impact.

"If I told anyone in oil and gas that we would be discussing produced water through art, they would hardly believe it," said Sherif Foda, Chairman and CEO of NESR. "Yet this collaboration proves that innovation doesn't have to live in silos. Energy and art are often seen as opposites, but they are part of the same ecosystem. The world needs energy to prosper, and it also needs creativity to reimagine how that energy is produced and used. This collaboration invites people to see new possibilities in unexpected places".

Commenting on the collaboration, Jenna Bitar said, "It's a conscious change towards sustainability and it's a meaningful step towards responsibility and care. It's giving water a new lease for life, whether through uses that NESR has or, in my case, a new lease for life into the artworks. It gets to live on in the art."

The artworks were revealed at the press night as a tangible representation of circularity, innovation and stewardship, reinforcing NESR's belief that sustainability is not a peripheral effort but a core operational priority.

By positioning sustainability at the intersection of technology, culture and accountability, NESR continues to expand the conversation around what responsible energy services look like in practice.

NESR's NEDA segment encompasses a growing portfolio of solutions that were previously launched under NESR ESG Impact.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them and to the risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any new information or future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. You should read this communication in conjunction with other documents which the Company may file or furnish from time to time with the SEC.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and?Asia Pacific?regions. With over 6,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in 16 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

