Seven global culinary landmarks in Los Angeles, Paris, and Singapore honored for excellence in taste, hygiene, and service.

Since 2022, the MAFRA and KFPI have vetted 23 elite establishments worldwide to set the gold standard for Korean gastronomy.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs (Minister Song Mi-ryung, MAFRA) and the Korean Food Promotion Institute (President Lee Gyu-min, KFPI) have announced the newest inductees into the Excellent Korean Restaurant designation in Los Angeles, Paris, and Singapore.

Among the seven global selections for 2025, three Los Angeles-based establishments-Baroo, DAEDO SIKDANG, and Soowon Galbi-have been recognized for their exceptional commitment to culinary authenticity, hygiene, and the use of Korean ingredients.

The "Excellent Korean Restaurant" program is a prestigious certification system administered by the Republic of Korea. It aims to distinguish restaurants that go beyond mere popularity, evaluating them on a rigorous set of criteria including food quality, service standards, and their contribution to the global promotion of Korean food culture.

Since its inception in 2022, the program has designated only 23 restaurants worldwide, placing the Los Angeles honorees in an elite circle of global dining destinations.

Spotlight on Los Angeles: The 2025 Designees

1. Baroo: Led by Chef Kwang Uh, this fine-dining destination offers a cerebral, modern interpretation of Korean fermentation. Known for dishes like lobster doenjang, short ribs, and wild mountain greens rice, Baroo was recently named the 2024 Los Angeles Times Restaurant of the Year.

2. DAEDO SIKDANG: Bringing the heritage of its iconic Seoul flagship to LA, Daedo Sikdang is celebrated for its masterful execution of Korean-style grilled beef and its cult-favorite kkakdugi (radish kimchi) fried rice.

3. Soowon Galbi: A staple of the LA dining scene since 2008, Soowon Galbi provides a quintessential Korean barbecue experience. Recognized in the 2024 Michelin Guide, it is lauded for its high-quality cuts and traditional grilling techniques.

Beyond Los Angeles, the latest round of designations includes NAE:UM, Seoul Restaurant, and Um Yong Baek in Singapore, as well as SOON Grill Champs-Élysées in Paris.

The highly rigorous review process of the Excellent Korean Restaurants designation reinforces the credibility of Korean cuisine among local consumers and enhances the global image of K-food by highlighting authentic cooking techniques and a distinctive Korean dining atmosphere.

Designated restaurants receive an official government plaque and ongoing support for sourcing authentic Korean ingredients and tableware, as well as inclusion in global promotional campaigns.

Launched in 2022, the Excellent Korean Restaurant program has previously recognized New York mainstays such as Atomix, Yoon Haeundae Galbi, Jungsik, and COTE Korean Steakhouse, SOOGIL, and Jua. To date, 23 restaurants across major culinary capitals-including New York, Paris, London, and Tokyo-have received this honor.

