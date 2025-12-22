Anzeige
22.12.2025 16:06 Uhr
P+Ex and Post-Tensioning Institute Unite to Advance Sustainability

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- P+Ex, the Center of Excellence for Concrete Preservation and Service Life Extension, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with the Post-Tensioning Institute (PTI), bringing together two leading organizations in structural innovation and durability.

This collaboration merges P+Ex's expertise in repairing and protecting the built environment with PTI's global leadership in post-tensioning solutions. Together, they will advance best practices in durability design for new structures and promote structural repair, rehabilitation, and life extension for existing infrastructure.

"We are excited to have PTI join us on the P+Ex journey," commented Peter Emmons from P+Ex, "and look forward to working together to create progress toward our shared values. Extending the life of our planet is a worthy cause and we are moving in a great direction with organizations such as PTI joining the effort."

Tim Christle, Executive Vice President of PTI noted, "The P+Ex and PTI affiliation brings together distinct strengths. Together, we are taking another step toward ensuring that post-tensioned concrete structures, emphasize durability, resilience, and sustainability, leveraging the extended service life benefits of PT."

Through joint initiatives, training programs, and industry outreach, the partnership will champion innovative, sustainable approaches for the design of new post-tensioned structures and the effective repair of existing ones-reducing environmental impact while extending service life.

By aligning their missions, P+Ex and PTI are taking a significant step toward enhancing the sustainability, safety, and performance of critical infrastructure worldwide.

About P+Ex

P+Ex is a non-profit organization created to focus on the sustainability benefits of preserving and extending the life of concrete structures. Its mission is to drive global awareness, education, tools and actions to preserve and extend the service life of concrete structures to ensure a sustainable built environment. For more information, visit www.pexcoe.org.

About PTI

The Post-Tensioning Institute (PTI) is a nonprofit organization for the advancement of post-tensioned, prestressed concrete design and construction. PTI represents a community of businesses and professionals dedicated to expanding quality post-tensioning applications. PTI's mission is to and advance the post-tensioning industry through education and technical leadership. For more information, visit www.post-tensioning.org.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pex-and-post-tensioning-institute-unite-to-advance-sustainability-302640502.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
