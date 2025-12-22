Distech Controls Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Company of the Year for Excellence in Integrated Smart Building Solutions

The company is recognized for its innovation-driven strategy, strong execution, and global leadership in integrated smart building solutions.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Distech Controls has been recognized with the 2025 Global Company of the Year Recognition in the integrated smart building solutions industry for its outstanding achievements in customer-centric innovation, strategic execution, and technological leadership. This recognition highlights the efforts of Distech Controls in delivering intelligent buildings that are smarter, safer and greener.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Distech Controls excels in aligning strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with precision, agility, and scale.

"Eclypse stands apart with its security-first design, high-performance processing power, and status as one of the industry's first IP-connected controllers. Each Eclypse controller runs on Eclypse Facilities software, enabling precise control of a wide range of equipment. For added scalability, Eclypse controllers seamlessly connect to Atrius Facilities for advanced cloud-based building management support," said Dennis Marcell Victor, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on customer partnerships, digital innovation, and strategic acquisitions, Distech Controls consistently anticipates and responds to market shifts. Its sustained investment in flexible, open building management systems positions the company to scale effectively across multiple commercial and institutional sectors globally.

Charles Pelletier, Vice-President of Product Management at Distech Controls, comments, "Receiving Frost & Sullivan's Global Company of the Year award is a testament to our work in advancing the industry and building strong, lasting partnerships with customers. Our focus on innovation, strategic growth, and investment in intelligent buildings enables us to deliver scalable solutions across a variety of sectors worldwide and was recognized in the awards summary. We are honored to be acknowledged for driving long-term value and transformation in the smart building industry."

The commitment of Distech Controls to customer experience further strengthens its market position. By streamlining service delivery, leveraging remote management, and offering localized support through a partner-led model, the company aims to ensure long-term value for customers by offering an open first approach both from a technology standpoint and procurement across commercial offices, healthcare, government, and high-growth sectors like data centers and retail refrigeration.

Frost & Sullivan commends Distech Controls for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and responsiveness. The company's vision, differentiated product architecture, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of the integrated smart building solutions industry and driving tangible, scalable results globally.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to an organization that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:



Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Distech Controls



Distech Controls connects people with intelligent building solutions through our disruptive Building Management Systems (BMS) and refrigeration controls, sensors, and software. For over 30 years, our open technology has made spaces smarter, safer and greener by focusing on end user outcomes. Distech Controls is part of Acuity. Visit us at www.distech-controls.com.

Press Contact



Émilie Carr

+1 (514) 452 2235

ecarr@distech-controls.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/distech-controls-recognized-with-frost--sullivans-2025-global-company-of-the-year-for-excellence-in-integrated-smart-building-solutions-302646556.html