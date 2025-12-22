TraceLink Inc.: TraceLink Wins 2025 Merit Award -- Recognized for Healthcare Innovation for the Third Consecutive Year

TraceLink has been named a winner of the 2025 Merit Awards for Healthcare Innovation, marking its third consecutive year of recognition. The award honors TraceLink's continued leadership in transforming the life sciences and healthcare supply chain through OPUS-its industrial no-code platform that powers agentic supply chain orchestration across a global network of more than 310,000 authenticated partners.

BOSTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent supply chain orchestration, today announced that it has been named a winner of the 2025 Merit Awards for Healthcare Innovation. This marks TraceLink's third consecutive year recognized by the Merit Awards program-an independent awards body honoring global companies advancing their industries through breakthrough innovation, vision, and impact.

The Merit Awards Healthcare categories celebrate companies and technologies that are shaping the future of healthcare through innovation, excellence, and measurable market contribution, evaluated by a panel of industry executives, media leaders, and consultants.

Advancing Healthcare Through the World's First Industrial, No-Code, Agentic Orchestration Platform

TraceLink's OPUS (Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions) is purpose-built to help healthcare and life sciences companies run their supply chains in a smarter, more connected, and more reliable way.

Today, most supply chains depend on slow manual work, disconnected systems, and complicated one-off integrations between partners. OPUS replaces that complexity with one unified system that connects everyone, digitalizes real-time information, and enables intelligent agent "teammates."

OPUS brings four essential pieces together:

A single integration to every partner: Instead of building separate integrations with hundreds of suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors, companies integrate once to OPUS and can exchange the information and interoperate with everyone needed to run their business.





A secure, high-availability platform built for regulated healthcare: OPUS ensures companies can run critical processes-like tracking products, managing orders, or exchanging compliance information-with the reliability, validation, and governance required in life sciences.





A shared understanding of orchestrations: OPUS organizes every order, shipment, inventory update, and workflow into clean, structured information within the context of a business process. This enables communication, coordination, and collaboration between business partners and sets the foundation for Agents.





OPUS organizes every order, shipment, inventory update, and workflow into clean, structured information within the context of a business process. This enables communication, coordination, and collaboration between business partners and sets the foundation for Agents. Intelligent digital teammates (agents): On top of this foundation, companies can deploy safe, governed digital teammates that monitor operations, flag issues, make recommendations, and even take action-helping teams prevent disruptions, reduce manual work, and respond faster.

This allows healthcare organizations to move from slow, fragmented processes to a linked, AI-ready supply chain that delivers products to patients more reliably and efficiently.

"We appreciate the continued recognition of the impact our OPUS platform and agentic capabilities have in solving the most pressing challenges in healthcare-from operational complexity and supply chain fragmentation to patient access and safety," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "Our team remains committed to pioneering innovations that enable global healthcare organizations to operate with greater intelligence, agility, and reliability."

TraceLink innovations represent a fundamental shift-from manual, error-prone processes to a real-time, adaptive, agent-driven supply chain orchestration network that improves service levels, reduces operational cost, and enhances patient safety.

Transforming the Life Sciences and Healthcare Supply Chain

At FutureLink Barcelona in October 2025, TraceLink unveiled its next major leap forward: agentic orchestration capabilities within OPUS. These innovations-set for full commercial availability in 2026-will empower life sciences and healthcare organizations to scale intelligent, autonomous agents across Manufacturing, Procurement, Logistics, Commerce, Quality, and Clinical operations.

With OPUS, supply chain teams:

Achieve real-time visibility and synchronized execution across internal and multi-enterprise partners.





Improve OTIF performance and reduce stockouts through predictive, continuous orchestration.





Strengthen resilience with agents that detect issues early, recommend next-best actions, and execute work 24/7.





Reduce risk and simplify compliance with a continuously validated, audit-ready industrial platform.





with a continuously validated, audit-ready industrial platform. Transform the supply chain into a strategic growth engine, not just a cost center.

Celebrating Excellence in Healthcare Innovation

"The Merit Awards Healthcare program highlights organizations whose technologies and services are improving the healthcare marketplace in meaningful, measurable ways," said Marie Zander, Executive Director, Merit Awards. "We congratulate TraceLink on its continued leadership and its commitment to shaping a safer, more resilient global healthcare supply chain."

A Growing Movement Toward Intelligent Orchestration

TraceLink's 2025 Merit Award adds to a growing list of recent industry honors, including accolades from Fast Company, SupplyTech Breakthrough, CIO Review, BSMA, and others, further validating OPUS as the foundational platform powering the next era of agentic supply chain transformation.

To learn more about TraceLink's OPUS platform and its suite of end-to-end orchestration capabilities, or to interact with TraceLink's AI-powered assistant Amadeus, visit:

https://www.tracelink.com/resources/tracelink-university

About the Merit Awards

The Merit Awards are an independent awards program created to recognize the people, companies, and products that are making a meaningful difference across global industries. Judged by a panel of industry executives, journalists, and consultants, the program honors organizations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and measurable impact in their markets. The Merit Awards feature specialized categories-including Technology, Healthcare, and ESG-and highlight the next generation of visionary leaders shaping the future of their industries. For more information, visit www.merit-awards.com

About TraceLink

TraceLink Inc. is the largest end-to-end intelligent supply chain platform for life sciences and healthcare, enabling end-to-end orchestration by linking more than 291,000 healthcare and life sciences entities through its Business-to-Network Integrate-Once network. Leading companies trust TraceLink to deliver complete global digitalization, visibility, and traceability of healthcare products, ensuring that every patient receives the medicines they rely on, safely, securely, and on time.

1. What are the Merit Awards?

The Merit Awards are an independent global awards program established to honor companies and products driving excellence and innovation across various industries. Winners are selected by a panel of industry executives, media members, and consultants.

2. What does the "Healthcare Innovation" category recognize?

This category celebrates organizations delivering breakthrough technologies, services, and innovations that meaningfully improve healthcare operations, patient outcomes, and market advancement.

3. Why was TraceLink selected for the 2025 Healthcare Innovation Award?

TraceLink was recognized for:

Pioneering the first industrial agentic orchestration platform: TraceLink's OPUS platform connects the entire healthcare supply chain and introduces intelligent digital teammates that help companies work faster and prevent disruptions.

Operating the largest digital network in life sciences: More than 310,000 pre-authenticated partners already run on the TraceLink network, making it the most widely connected supply chain platform in the industry.

Delivering a secure, compliant, always-on foundation: OPUS provides a GxP-compliant, audit-ready, high-availability platform that companies rely on for critical, regulated operations.

Introducing a new way to understand and use supply chain data: TraceLink's metadata and meta-reasoning framework organizes information with context, enabling trustworthy data and powering safe, intelligent agents.

Eliminating costly, one-off integrations: With Integrate Once, companies connect a single time to reach all their partners-reducing integration cost, complexity, and maintenance.

Improving reliability and patient access: By connecting partners and enabling real-time, intelligent workflows, OPUS helps organizations increase OTIF performance, boost resilience, and ensure products reach patients reliably.

4. How does this recognition differ from TraceLink's prior Merit Awards?

2023 - Healthcare Technology

2024 - HealthTech

2025 - Healthcare Innovation

This progression reflects TraceLink's widening impact-from digital transformation to industry-wide leadership in intelligent orchestration and patient-centered innovation.

5. How does OPUS support healthcare innovation?

OPUS enables:

End-to-end real-time visibility

Safe deployment of intelligent agents

Predictive and adaptive supply chain orchestration

Seamless interoperability across the healthcare ecosystem

Stronger compliance, quality, and patient safety outcomes

6. How does this award reinforce TraceLink's strategy?

It validates TraceLink's leadership in:

Building the digital network foundation required for global interoperability

required for global interoperability Shifting the industry toward agentic supply chain operations

Delivering trusted, scalable, compliant infrastructure for the world's most regulated supply chain

