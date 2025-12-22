The Asian gold rush sweeps over Apollo Art Auctions this December

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of gold ingots dominated the sale, returning more than double its estimated price in Apollo's Fine Asian Art - The Prince Collection auction. With gold prices remaining firm, the sale highlighted the combined impact of bullion value and cultural significance at auction.

Gold prices have climbed steadily in recent years, reaching record highs over the past twelve months, and this momentum was increasingly reflected in the auction room. Gold jewellery and antiquities are not only favoured because of the precious metal but also for historical significance offering additional symbolism, particularly in Asian markets. In China, gold, traditionally is gifted on New Years to wish the receiver good luck, good fortunes and wealth, as well as weddings and other auspicious occasions.

The Prince Collection ingots achieved solid results. Of the 25 lots offered, 23 exceeded their high estimates, with several achieving dramatic multiples. The star of the group was lot 1092 (£4,500 - £9,000), which sold for £120,000 hammer after sustained bidding between two determined buyers. With buyer's premium at 25 per cent, the total price reached £150,000.

Another notable highlight was lot 1082 (£3,000 - £6,000), a gold ingot engraved with phrases wishing good fortune, including a passage translating as "to be with each other until our hair is grey" sold for £26,000.

Much of the appeal of the group lay in its provenance. The majority of the gold ingots originated from the widely discussed Prince Collection, distinguished by its royal associations, and from leading numismatic specialists including Ira & Larry Goldberg, NB Numismatics and Stephen Album Rare Coins.

Other noteworthy pieces form the Asian sale achieved strong results too. Lot 1098, a Tibetan bronze dorje estimated at £1,000-2,000, sold for £4,400 hammer. Dorje objects were traditionally used in ritual contexts to ward off evil and repel malevolent spirits. Japanese art also attracted interest, with lot 1156, a netsuke of a workman with a rice bale by Morita Soko (1879-1943), selling for £16,000 hammer. Soko is known for his finely carved wooden netsuke depicting delicately observed scenes of everyday life.

Apollo Art Auctions is already planning its Asian Art sales for the New Year. Those wishing to consign are invited to contact the Asian Art team at asianart@apolloauctions.com.