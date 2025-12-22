Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 16:10 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Asian gold rush sweeps over Apollo Art Auctions this December

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of gold ingots dominated the sale, returning more than double its estimated price in Apollo's Fine Asian Art - The Prince Collection auction. With gold prices remaining firm, the sale highlighted the combined impact of bullion value and cultural significance at auction.

The Asian gold rush sweeps over Apollo Art Auctions this December

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Gold prices have climbed steadily in recent years, reaching record highs over the past twelve months, and this momentum was increasingly reflected in the auction room. Gold jewellery and antiquities are not only favoured because of the precious metal but also for historical significance offering additional symbolism, particularly in Asian markets. In China, gold, traditionally is gifted on New Years to wish the receiver good luck, good fortunes and wealth, as well as weddings and other auspicious occasions.

The Prince Collection ingots achieved solid results. Of the 25 lots offered, 23 exceeded their high estimates, with several achieving dramatic multiples. The star of the group was lot 1092 (£4,500 - £9,000), which sold for £120,000 hammer after sustained bidding between two determined buyers. With buyer's premium at 25 per cent, the total price reached £150,000.

Another notable highlight was lot 1082 (£3,000 - £6,000), a gold ingot engraved with phrases wishing good fortune, including a passage translating as "to be with each other until our hair is grey" sold for £26,000.

Much of the appeal of the group lay in its provenance. The majority of the gold ingots originated from the widely discussed Prince Collection, distinguished by its royal associations, and from leading numismatic specialists including Ira & Larry Goldberg, NB Numismatics and Stephen Album Rare Coins.

Other noteworthy pieces form the Asian sale achieved strong results too. Lot 1098, a Tibetan bronze dorje estimated at £1,000-2,000, sold for £4,400 hammer. Dorje objects were traditionally used in ritual contexts to ward off evil and repel malevolent spirits. Japanese art also attracted interest, with lot 1156, a netsuke of a workman with a rice bale by Morita Soko (1879-1943), selling for £16,000 hammer. Soko is known for his finely carved wooden netsuke depicting delicately observed scenes of everyday life.

Apollo Art Auctions is already planning its Asian Art sales for the New Year. Those wishing to consign are invited to contact the Asian Art team at asianart@apolloauctions.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.