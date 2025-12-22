Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Telix To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Telix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLX) and reminds investors of the January 9, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially overstated the progress Telix had made with regard to prostate cancer therapeutic candidates; (2) Defendants materials overstated the quality of Telix's supply chain and partners; and (3) as a result, defendants statements about Telix's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On July 22, 2025, Telix Pharmaceuticals revealed that it "received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission . . . seeking various documents and information primarily relating to the Company's disclosures regarding the development of the Company's prostate cancer therapeutics candidates."

On this news, the price of Telix Pharmaceuticals American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") fell more than 13% over two trading sessions, according to the complaint.

Then, on August 28, 2025, the complaint further alleges that Telix Pharmaceuticals disclosed that it received a Complete Response Letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the Biologics License Application for its product TLX250-CDx, which identified "deficiencies relating to the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) package." The FDA additionally "documented notices of deficiency (Form 483) issued to two third-party manufacturing and supply chain partners that will require remediation prior to resubmission."

The Telix Pharmaceuticals class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Telix Pharmaceuticals ADSs fell more than 21% over two trading sessions.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

