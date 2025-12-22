Tessin Nordic Holding AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

As the shares have been conditionally admitted to trading on Spotlight Stock Market, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Tessin Nordic Holding AB subject to them being admitted to trading on Spotlight Stock Market.

Short name: TESSIN ISIN code: SE0009522451 Order book ID: 131602

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be December 29, 2025.

