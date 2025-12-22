Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EUNV | ISIN: US88337K4013 | Ticker-Symbol: FZK0
Frankfurt
22.12.25 | 08:14
6,750 Euro
+6,30 % +0,400
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
THE9 LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE9 LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7507,25017:24
PR Newswire
22.12.2025 12:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The9 Limited Announces Result of Annual General Meeting

SHANGHAI, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (the "Company") (Nasdaq: NCTY), an established Internet company, today announced that the following proposed resolution submitted for shareholder approval have been duly adopted at its annual general meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders held in Hong Kong today:

  1. as an ordinary resolution, that Mr. Zhu Jun, whose term of office shall expire on the date of this Annual General Meeting, be re-elected and appointed as a Class III Director of the Company, effective from the closing of this Annual General Meeting, to serve for a three (3) year term ending at the 2028 Annual General Meeting or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 is committed to become a global diversified high-tech Internet company and is engaged in online games operation and Bitcoin mining business.

Website: http://www.the9.com/

SOURCE The9 Limited

© 2025 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.