Kazia Therapeutics Limited: Kazia Therapeutics Regains Full Nasdaq Listing Compliance

Restoration of Nasdaq compliance follows $50 million institutional financing and reinforces balance-sheet strength

SYDNEY, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited ("Kazia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KZIA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing innovative therapies for cancer, today announced that it has regained full compliance with all applicable listing standards of Nasdaq.

On December 18, 2025, the Company received written notification from Nasdaq confirming that Kazia has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), the $2.5 million minimum stockholders' equity requirement, which serves as an alternative to the minimum market value of listed securities ("MVLS") standard. Nasdaq further confirmed that the Company is now in compliance with all applicable Nasdaq listing requirements, that the previously scheduled hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has been cancelled as moot, and that Kazia's American Depositary Shares will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The restoration of full Nasdaq compliance follows the Company's recently announced $50 million private placement of equity securities, led by healthcare-dedicated institutional investors, which significantly strengthened Kazia's balance sheet and stockholders' equity position.

"This outcome reflects the progress we have made strengthening the Company's financial position," said Dr. John Friend, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Kazia. "With full Nasdaq compliance restored and a substantially enhanced balance sheet following our recent financing, we are well-positioned to focus on advancing our clinical programs and building long-term shareholder value."

Kazia believes that the restoration of Nasdaq compliance provides increased clarity for investors and enhances the Company's capital markets flexibility as it continues to advance its clinical-stage oncology pipeline, including ongoing development of paxalisib across brain cancer and advanced breast cancer indications.

About Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) is an innovative oncology-focused drug development company, based in Sydney, Australia. Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant pan-PI3K/mTOR inhibitor, which is being developed to treat multiple forms of brain cancer, including glioblastoma and brain metastases. A Phase 1b clinical trial is also underway evaluating paxalisib in combination with checkpoint inhibition and chemotherapy for patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, which can generally be identified as such by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "future," "forward," "anticipate," or other similar words. Any statement describing Kazia's future plans, strategies, intentions, expectations, objectives, goals or prospects, and other statements that are not historical facts, are also forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including the benefits of regaining Nasdaq compliance. Such statements are based on Kazia's current expectations and projections about future events and future trends affecting its business and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties: related to market and other conditions, associated with clinical and preclinical trials and product development, including the risk that preliminary or interim data may not reflect final results, related to regulatory approvals, and related to the impact of global economic conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in Kazia's most recent Annual Report, filed on form 20-F with the SEC, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Kazia undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this announcement.

