Geely Automobile Holdings Limited To Terminate Its U.S. Reporting Obligations With The U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission In Respect Of Its Ordinary Shares And American Depositary Shares

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely Automobile Holdings Limited ("Geely") (Hong Kong Stock Exchange: 0175) is pleased to announce that the merger of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("Zeekr") with Keystone Mergersub Limited ("Merger Sub"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Geely, pursuant to the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated July 15, 2025, by Geely, Zeekr and Merger Sub, has been completed. As a result of the merger, Zeekr has become a privately held company and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Geely.

Pursuant to Rule 12g-3 under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), Geely has succeeded to the Section 12 registration, and Section 13(a) reporting obligations under the Exchange Act, of Zeekr. However, Geely has filed a Form 15F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to voluntarily terminate the registration of its ordinary shares and American depositary shares representing such shares under Section 12(g) as well as Geely's reporting obligations under Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. Pursuant to Rule 12h-6 under the Exchange Act, the SEC permits a foreign private issuer to terminate the registration of a class of securities under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act if it meets certain requirements. As a result of filing the Form 15F, Geely's reporting obligations under the Exchange Act were suspended immediately and will terminate no more than 90 days after the date hereof, barring any objections from the SEC.

