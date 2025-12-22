ResourceTec Corporation Announces The Acquisition Of The Gold Coin Claims

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ResourceTec Corporation (OTCID: RREE), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on November 12, 2025, the Company signed a Mining Claim Purchase & Sale Agreement ("Agreement") to acquire the mineral rights to the project generally referred to as the Gold Coin Concession ("Gold Coin"). Gold Coin is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Utilizing Elemental Harmonic Resonance technology (controlled by Robert Ripplinger, President of the Company) and other generally available information, the Company has identified a number of areas of interest.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay the seller $62,500. The Company has made an initial payment of $15,000, and is obligated to make three additional payments amounting to $47,500 over the next two years. In addition, the Company will pay the seller a Net Smelter Returns Production Royalty of 0.5% from any mint, smelter, refinery or other purchaser for the sale of product produced from the property or area of interest mineral interests and sold, after deducting various mutually agreed to direct costs. Further, the Agreement provides for the retention of the title by the seller until the full purchase price is received, at which time a Quitclaim Deed will be delivered and filed in the county where the property is located. In addition, the Company has been granted an exclusive exploration license, has committed to incur no less than $30,000 each year on direct exploration activities that may include work under a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Notice of Intent Permit.

Mr. Ripplinger commented, "Gold Coin presents an incredible opportunity. I am excited about the results from a recent visit to the site by the Company's geologist, Paul D. Noland, Certified Professional Geologist (CPG). Mr. Noland's findings confirm the reported historical occurrences of disseminated sediment-hosted gold along with numerous gold bearing shears and quartz veins throughout the property. None of these historical occurrences appear to have been tested at depth by drilling. Mr. Noland identified and confirmed the presence of at least two structural trends on the property which appear to control gold mineralization. It is our intent to pursue permitting with the BLM prior to commencing trenching and/or drill testing of the most prospective of the gold bearing structures. We continue to seek out and identify additional projects and look forward to sharing more about those activities in the future."

About ResourceTec Corporation

ResourceTec Corporation takes a portfolio approach and seeks to find & secure, prove-up, and monetizes asymmetric natural resource assets, including critical metals and minerals, and precious metals in the Americas. This will be done through acquisitions, the development and/or production of properties, joint ventures, royalty streams, and asset sales. We presently do not have the funds to achieve these goals. We plan to raise the additional funding to achieve these goals by way of a private debt or equity financing, but have not commenced any activities to raise such funds. The Company seeks to smartly apply leading edge technology to these resources to increase shareholder returns and in a manner that is environmentally beneficial.

Visit www.resourceteccorp.com to learn more about ResourceTec Corporation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Company. Actual events and conditions could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to exploration, rock hardness, grade, strip ratios, the future price of gold, the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the realization of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, permitting timelines, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses and title disputes or claims. Although the Company has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be taken as guaranteed. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

SOURCE ResourceTec Corp