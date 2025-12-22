T1 Energy Inc.: T1 and Treaty Oak Execute Strategic Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) ("T1," "T1 Energy," or the "Company") announced this morning the Company has signed a three-year contract to supply independent power producer Treaty Oak Clean Energy, LLC ("Treaty Oak") with a minimum of 900MW of solar modules built with domestic solar cells from T1's planned G2_Austin solar cell fab.

Under the agreement, Treaty Oak secures a supply of high-performance, silicon-based solar modules expected to be fully compliant with new federal rules governing foreign content. For T1, the deal marks a continuation of its commercial strategy to offer customers a traceable and reliable solar supply chain. T1's 5GW solar module facility in Texas utilizes high-efficiency TOPCon technology and allows the company to offer structured solutions to enhance client's project planning, financing, and returns.

T1 continues to increase the domestic content of its modules. With the first phase of G2_Austin scheduled to begin production by the end of 2026, T1 expects to offer modules with greater than 60% domestic content. T1 expects the domestic content percentage to continue to grow. Domestic modules with domestic cells are highly valued given rising uncertainty around trade and tariff policy.

"The U.S. solar market is moving toward domestically produced solar and momentum is growing for modules manufactured in America," said T1's Chairman and CEO Dan Barcelo. "G2_Austin is a centerpiece of our strategy to build an integrated U.S. polysilicon solar supply chain, and we're pleased Treaty Oak shares our belief in the value of American modules."

For Treaty Oak, this partnership strengthens its ability to deliver competitively priced, regulatory compliant renewable energy at scale. The agreement further enhances Treaty Oak's development certainty and underscores our commitment to sourcing technology that aligns with industry leading traceability, quality, and domestic content standards.

"This partnership solidifies our commitment to build a U.S. based supply chain, supporting growth and value for our customers," said Chris Elrod, CEO of Treaty Oak. "T1 is the right partner for us as they share in our commitment and focus to secure domestic cell supply and predictable delivery-reducing risk, improving financing, and delivering better value for our customers."

Construction of the first 2.1GW phase of T1's G2_Austin solar cell fab started earlier this month. T1 plans to develop G2_Austin in two phases totaling 5.3GW to complement its existing, operational 5GW G1_Dallas solar module facility. Together, these facilities are intended to satisfy rising demand from customers such as Treaty Oak for FEOC-compliant, high-domestic content, high efficiency and technologically advanced solar energy materials.

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the United States, with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in the United States with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

To learn more about T1, please visit www.T1energy.com and follow us on social media.

About Treaty Oak Clean Energy, LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Treaty Oak develops, builds, and operates clean energy projects in targeted US markets. ?It works with consumers and communities to create reliable, cost-effective energy solutions benefiting generations to come. Treaty Oak is a Macquarie Asset Management portfolio company, operating on a stand-alone basis.

More information on Treaty Oak is available at treatyoakcleanenergy.com.

