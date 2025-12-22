Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Coyote Oilfield Services, Expanding Integrated Midstream Capabilities

Dallas, TX, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) ("Vivakor" or the "Company"), an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation service, announced today that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Coyote Oilfield Services, LLC ("Coyote"), through its affiliate Vivakor Midstream, LLC.

The proposed acquisition is intended to materially expand Vivakor's midstream capabilities by adding complementary expertise across pipeline development, terminal operations, oilfield services, and energy marketing, strengthening the Company's ability to deliver integrated infrastructure and logistics solutions to customers across the energy value chain.

Coyote is a growth-oriented energy infrastructure and logistics provider with a strong track record in the design, construction, ownership, and operation of crude oil pipeline, gathering, and terminal assets across major producing regions. Its oilfield services operations provide construction management and consulting services for a wide range of capital projects, enabling Vivakor to extend its capabilities earlier in the asset lifecycle and more effectively support customer development needs.

In addition, Coyote's marketing capabilities and established industry relationships are expected to enhance Vivakor's ability to optimize volumes, improve asset utilization, and deepen long-term relationships with producers, marketers, refiners, and end-use customers. Coyote's principals are expected to remain with the business following closing, supporting continuity, integration, and execution.

Vivakor Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Ballengee commented, "We are excited to team up with the Coyote team. They bring proven operational, construction, and commercial capabilities that meaningfully enhance Vivakor's integrated midstream platform. We believe this combination positions us to deliver more comprehensive, customer-focused infrastructure solutions while strengthening relationships across our core markets."

Michael Duffy, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Coyote Oilfield Services, added, "Vivakor's integrated midstream platform and disciplined approach to infrastructure development make them a strong strategic fit for Coyote. Our team has deep experience designing, constructing, and operating pipeline, terminal, and related oilfield infrastructure, and we believe combining those execution capabilities with Vivakor's broader platform will allow us to deliver projects more efficiently, scale solutions faster, and better support customers across key energy markets."

The parties are working toward definitive agreements with a targeted closing on or before February 28, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor's integrated facilities assets provide crude oil storage, transportation, future reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts. Vivakor's oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

