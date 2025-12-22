OneMedNet Corporation: OneMedNet CEO Aaron Green Issues Letter to Shareholders Highlighting 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) ("OneMedNet" or the "Company"), the leading curator and provider of one of the world's largest regulatory-grade, AI-ready Real-World Data (RWD) network announced today that Aaron Green, President and CEO, issued the following letter to shareholders and other stakeholders of the Company:

Dear OneMedNet Shareholders, Partners, and Family,

2025 has been a year of focus for OneMedNet - focus on our platform, focus on our people, and focus on executing our strategic plan to lay the foundation for growth in 2026. As part of this strategic execution, in October 2025, we announced our selection of Palantir's AI platform (AIP), which has allowed us to accelerate our platform development with a planned launch of our AI-driven multimodal subscription search in the new year. We believe this first-of-its-kind platform will revolutionize the way life sciences organizations interact with data from provider facilities.

2025 Highlights:

Improved Financial Foundation: Reduced our total liabilities by approximately $19.6 million, representing an approximate 75% reduction by the end of 2025, compared to total liabilities on December 31, 2024.

Reduced our total liabilities by approximately $19.6 million, representing an approximate 75% reduction by the end of 2025, compared to total liabilities on December 31, 2024. Platform: Accelerated platform development with the selection and integration of Palantir (PLTR).

Accelerated platform development with the selection and integration of Palantir (PLTR). Network Expansion: Continued expansion of our healthcare provider network, with a 37% year-over-year (YOY) increase and a total of 186 million clinical exams within the network from over 2,130 healthcare partner sites.

Continued expansion of our healthcare provider network, with a 37% year-over-year (YOY) increase and a total of 186 million clinical exams within the network from over 2,130 healthcare partner sites. People: Hired a proven sales leader and expanded the commercial team to support scaling the business. Reorganized and grew our operations team to be technology lead improving delivery speed and efficiency.

What Sets Us Apart

Proven Customer Success: Driving repeat orders and increasing Master Service Agreements (MSAs) from leading life sciences and healthcare innovator organizations, positioning us as the vendor of choice as evidenced by shortened sales cycles, increased deal sizes, and great relationships with repeat customers.

Driving repeat orders and increasing Master Service Agreements (MSAs) from leading life sciences and healthcare innovator organizations, positioning us as the vendor of choice as evidenced by shortened sales cycles, increased deal sizes, and great relationships with repeat customers. AI-Powered Data Access: Leveraging Palantir's platform for smart conversational queries of live, de-identified real-world data directly from hospitals and clinics in near real-time, delivering curated regulatory-grade datasets that accelerate drug development, power AI model training, and support regulatory submissions.

Leveraging Palantir's platform for smart conversational queries of live, de-identified real-world data directly from hospitals and clinics in near real-time, delivering curated regulatory-grade datasets that accelerate drug development, power AI model training, and support regulatory submissions. Longitudinal Patient Records: Access live data that follows patients over time, enabling real-time tracking of patient journeys and ongoing updates to reflect the latest clinical developments-unlike competitors' stale data trapped in stagnant data lakes.

Access live data that follows patients over time, enabling real-time tracking of patient journeys and ongoing updates to reflect the latest clinical developments-unlike competitors' stale data trapped in stagnant data lakes. Multimodal iRWD: Our indexed Real-World Data (iRWD) that integrates multiple data modalities-such as medical imaging (e.g., MRI, CT scans), lab results, clinical notes, electronic health records, and other structured and unstructured sources-providing a comprehensive view of patient health. This is enhanced by custom cohort matching and AI-powered refinement to ensure precise, high-quality datasets tailored to specific research needs.

The Opportunity Ahead

Market Demand Trends: We are seeing a clear trend in inbound demand for large-scale RWD to train, validate, and monitor AI models, alongside growing interest in long-term, subscription-based data relationships. This shift toward recurring access models supports durable customer relationships, enhances visibility, and directly contributes to the growth of annual recurring revenue (ARR). This is visible from our third quarter bookings, which increased eight fold YOY from 2024 to 2025.

We are seeing a clear trend in inbound demand for large-scale RWD to train, validate, and monitor AI models, alongside growing interest in long-term, subscription-based data relationships. This shift toward recurring access models supports durable customer relationships, enhances visibility, and directly contributes to the growth of annual recurring revenue (ARR). This is visible from our third quarter bookings, which increased eight fold YOY from 2024 to 2025. Platform Expansion Strategy: In 2026, we plan to extend our platform by introducing additional services adjacent to data cohort building and delivery, including tools for data sources (hospitals and clinics) to analyze their own data, while expanding into Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) focused solutions, including market surveillance and post-market evidence products.

In 2026, we plan to extend our platform by introducing additional services adjacent to data cohort building and delivery, including tools for data sources (hospitals and clinics) to analyze their own data, while expanding into Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) focused solutions, including market surveillance and post-market evidence products. Growing Need for RWD: The need for Real-World Data (RWD) has never been greater. The traditional model of lengthy, expensive clinical trials is being disrupted, as regulators such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) increasingly encourage the use of Real-World Evidence (RWE) as part of the regulatory approval and post-market surveillance process.

The need for Real-World Data (RWD) has never been greater. The traditional model of lengthy, expensive clinical trials is being disrupted, as regulators such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) increasingly encourage the use of Real-World Evidence (RWE) as part of the regulatory approval and post-market surveillance process. Advancing Our Mission: Our continued investment in the platform advances OneMedNet's mission to remove the friction that exists today between care providers and researchers-significantly reducing time to market for new drugs, medical devices, and healthcare artificial intelligence solutions.

Our continued investment in the platform advances OneMedNet's mission to remove the friction that exists today between care providers and researchers-significantly reducing time to market for new drugs, medical devices, and healthcare artificial intelligence solutions. Unlocking Market Potential: At the same time, access to healthcare data remains a critical bottleneck in unlocking the estimated $868 billion AI-driven healthcare market by 2030¹. OneMedNet is positioned at the forefront of this opportunity by leveraging Palantir platform to combine our expansive provider network with advanced analytics, delivering secure, regulatory-grade, large-scale RWD through a modern subscription platform.





Looking Forward

Our three pillars-Platform, Partners, and People-anchor our strategy. Our iRWD platform, enhanced with Palantir's AIP, our growing network of providers, and our experienced leadership team-with expertise in AI, cloud solutions, healthcare, regulatory compliance, and M&A-are aligned for execution.

We have spent the last three years unwavering in our focus to provide the industry's first real-time platform to solve the data pipeline problem that has plagued the industry for the last 20 years, and we anticipate rapid adoption and growth of customers.

To our shareholders: Thank you for your persistent support and belief in our mission. We are building enduring value through an industry-first platform and fulfilling the promise of removing the friction to accessing Real-World Data to solve some of healthcare's biggest problems.

Sincerely,

Aaron Green

President and CEO

OneMedNet Corporation

Investor Relations - https://www.onemednet.com/investor-relations/

¹ https://www.strategyand.pwc.com/de/en/industries/pharma-life-sciences/ai-healthcare-revolution.html

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 2,130 healthcare sites through its iRWD platform. This isn't just data-it's the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet's proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities-rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information. Learn more at www.onemednet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information presently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial and operational performance, debt reductions, and their effect on achieving operational strategies of the company. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Digital Assets, including Digital Asset's volatility; and our ability to implement our Digital Asset treasury strategy and its effects on our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations. Our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers, market awareness and acceptance of enterprise AI solutions in general and our products in particular, the length and unpredictability of our sales cycles and the time and expense required for our sales efforts.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

Email: michael.wong@onemednet.com

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION