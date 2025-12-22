Anzeige
WKN: A0MS6X | ISIN: US6024961012 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
22.12.25 | 17:07
7,110 US-Dollar
+0,71 % +0,050
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MIMEDX GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIMEDX GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 15:48 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MiMedx Group, Inc: MIMEDX Enters into Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement for RegenKit-Wound Gel

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) ("MIMEDX" or the "Company") today announced it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Regen Lab USA LLC to distribute their RegenKit- -Wound Gel in the United States.

RegenKit- -Wound Gel is an autologous platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and autologous thrombin serum (ATS) wound gel that removes iron-laden red blood cells, while concentrating essential growth factors, functional platelets, plasma proteins, and cellular nutrients in a natural fibrin scaffold. The fully autologous solution adds a differentiated option to the Company's Advanced Wound Care portfolio and is backed by multiple published studies evaluating its effectiveness in treating chronic wounds. RegenKit- -Wound Gel kits, developed by Antoine Turzi and approved by FDA in 2022, are covered nationally by CMS and LCD for the treatment of diabetic chronic wounds under HCPCS code G0465.

"With the addition of RegenKit, we are continuing to broaden our portfolio in Wound Care to offer patients and healthcare professionals an extensive assortment of proven solutions," stated Kim Moller, MIMEDX Chief Commercial Officer. "We are excited to add an autologous option to our offering, and we expect it will prove to be a highly complementary addition to our expanding suite of Wound products. This agreement, in combination with the recently announced clarity on Local Coverage Determination (LCD) implementation on Jan 1, 2026, puts MIMEDX in an incredibly strong competitive position as we prepare to enter the new year."

About Regen Lab USA LLC.
Regen Lab USA LLC. is a leader in autologous regenerative medicine based in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA. Founded in 2003 by Antoine Turzi, Regen Lab is specialized in designing and manufacturing high-quality medical devices for cell therapies and the preparation of autologous PRP from the patient's own blood for bedside procedures.

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX provides a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
mnotarianni@mimedx.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
