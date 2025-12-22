With the new line becoming operational, the company's total solar module manufacturing capacity has increased to 10.3 GW.From pv magazine India Emmvee has commenced operations at a 2.5 GW solar module manufacturing line at its Unit VI facility in Sulibele, Hoskote taluk, near Bengaluru, Karnataka, western India. The commissioning forms part of Emmvee's planned capacity expansion and was completed on schedule. With the new line operational, the company's total solar module manufacturing capacity has increased to 10.3 GW. For the first half of fiscal 2026, Emmvee reported a 193% year-over-year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...