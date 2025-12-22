Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0), a Canadian leader in quantum-safe cybersecurity, today announced that it has become the largest single holding of the Defiance Quantum ETF, marking a major milestone in institutional adoption of quantum security technologies.

Following the BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index's December 2025 semi-annual rebalancing, QTUM increased its position in Quantum eMotion to approximately 2.18% of the ETF's portfolio, representing 18.48 million shares. With more than $3 billion in assets under management, QTUM is the world's leading pure-play quantum computing ETF, holding a diversified basket of global technology and quantum innovators.

"This inclusion is a powerful validation of Quantum eMotion's strategy and technology," said Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. "Becoming the largest holding in a premier quantum ETF underscores growing institutional recognition that quantum cybersecurity and true quantum entropy are foundational to the future of AI, cloud, healthcare, blockchain, and critical infrastructure."

QTUM's portfolio includes global technology leaders and quantum specialists, yet its largest allocation is now a Canadian quantum cybersecurity company focused on Quantum Random Number Generation (QRNG), post-quantum cryptography, and Entropy-as-a-Service solutions. The weighting reflects Quantum eMotion's increased liquidity, strong market performance, and expanding commercial footprint across healthcare, AI infrastructure, energy systems, and digital assets.

The milestone further enhances Quantum eMotion's visibility with U.S. institutional investors and supports its strategic objectives, including commercialization acceleration, expanded partnerships, and potential U.S. market initiatives.

About the Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM)

The Defiance Quantum ETF tracks the BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index and provides investors with diversified exposure to companies at the forefront of quantum computing, machine learning, and enabling technologies.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

The Company aims to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, a security solution that exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Corporation's periodic reports, including the annual report or in the filings made by Quantum from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278829

Source: Quantum eMotion Corp.