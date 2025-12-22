Diversatek Healthcare Rebrands With Modern Website

The new website showcases the company's commitment to innovation and its mission to better serve healthcare providers in the gastrointestinal community.

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Diversatek Healthcare, a provider of gastrointestinal devices and diagnostic testing systems, recently unveiled a comprehensive rebrand featuring a redesigned website, bold new colors, and an updated mission statement.

Introduced in November 2025, the rebrand will be implemented across all digital, print, and social media channels. This initiative reinforces Diversatek Healthcare's brand presence among healthcare providers, while also underscoring its ongoing commitment to growth and innovation within the gastrointestinal market.

"This rebrand reflects our awareness of the evolving needs of GI providers and the dynamic nature of the gastrointestinal market", said Meg Vierling, CEO and President of Diversatek Healthcare. "It's about building on how we started, while clearly defining who we are, and better differentiating our products and unmatched support, now and in the future."

The cornerstone of the rebrand is a redesigned website developed to better serve the needs of physicians and allied health professionals focused on gastroenterology care. This contemporary, user-friendly platform features streamlined navigation, concise content, and engaging visuals to clearly communicate product and company information.

The new website highlights Diversatek Healthcare's cutting-edge MiVu Mucosal Integrity Testing System. Its redesigned product page features enhanced visuals, key clinical insights, and detailed information on how MiVu is performed, how results are analyzed, and how it instantly differentiates GERD, EoE, and Non-GERD. This MiVu page serves as a comprehensive, accessible resource for GI physicians and surgeons to better understand this groundbreaking technology and its clinical value.

Diversatek University, the company's exclusive on-demand educational platform, offers accessible clinical education online, onsite, and in-person across its full diagnostic testing portfolio. It has been enhanced to deliver a more intuitive and streamlined experience.

Visit the new website at diversatekhealthcare.com.

About Diversatek Healthcare

Diversatek Healthcare offers innovative gastrointestinal diagnostic testing systems and high-performance devices, backed by exceptional service and expertise. They deliver tailored product solutions and comprehensive clinical education to help GI providers advance care and expand what's possible in gastroenterology. Diversatek Healthcare is a subsidiary of Diversatek, Inc. with global headquarters in Milwaukee, WI, and operations in Colorado, Vietnam, Brazil, and Belgium. Find additional company information at diversatekhealthcare.com.

Contact Information

Amy Swenson

Marketing and Communications Manager

aswenson@diversatek.com

414.755.4841





SOURCE: Diversatek Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/diversatek-healthcare-rebrands-with-modern-website-1115428