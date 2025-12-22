Apply for the New Murphy Trial Law Growing Your Community Scholarship

Washington personal injury lawyers offer $2,500 to a community-minded student.

EVERETT, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Undergraduate and graduate students at accredited United States colleges, trade schools, and universities have the chance to apply for Murphy Trial Law's new Growing Your Community Scholarship. This scholarship promises $2,500 to a student who has dedicated themselves to the betterment of the communities that have supported them throughout their lives.

Students interested in applying for the Growing Your Community Scholarship have until May 15, 2026, to record a video answering the following scholarship questions:

What communities have helped you become the person you are today?

What does community mean to you?

How have you contributed to your school and community?

How can you continue to make a positive impact on your community?

Students' videos should be between two and three minutes long and should be entirely original. The inappropriate use of AI to modify a student's voice, create fake actors, falsify someone's life story, or create a video wholesale will see a student removed from the applicant pool.

The scholarship selection committee encourages students to double-check their applications to ensure their videos fit all of the submission requirements before finalizing their applications. The committee can only consider complete applications. Likewise, the team will only consider applications submitted by the May 15, 2026, deadline.

Murphy Trial Law and its scholarship selection committee reserve up to three months to choose the first Growing Your Community Scholarship winner. The team will then announce the winner through a blog post and press release made available through the firm's website.

The team asks that students and their families refrain from contacting Murphy Trial Law with questions about the Growing Your Community Scholarship and the status of a student's application. The firm cannot answer these questions at this time.

The Bothell personal injury lawyers with Murphy Trial Law are proud to offer legal support to community members in need. The team looks forward to offering a community-oriented student with a history of service the support they need to continue improving the world around them.

About Murphy Trial Law

The Washington personal injury lawyers with Murphy Trial Law want to protect the best interests of every client who turns to the firm for legal support. The team's efforts, spearheaded by Jason Murphy , have seen the firm secure nearly $100 million on behalf of accident victims throughout Washington State.

This team believes that no one has to stand alone in the wake of a serious accident. Each of the firm's personal injury lawyers is prepared to leverage the firm's nearly two decades of experience in and out of the courtroom on behalf of someone struggling to retake control of their life.

Jason Murphy and Murphy Trial Law firmly believe that the satisfaction and relief brought to clients make every case worthwhile. Accident victims who want to benefit from capable legal experience and support can turn to Murphy Trial Law for help today .

