Cascale: Fashion Summit Hong Kong Convenes Textile Innovators

Asia's premier fashion event, Fashion Summit Hong Kong convened leaders across the value chain with learnings across textiles, sustainability, and circularity.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Cascale attended the Fashion Summit Hong Kong event this month at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, exploring one of Asia's premier fashion conferences and fashion shows.

Cascale attended the Fashion Summit Hong Kong event this month at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, exploring one of Asia's premier fashion conferences. Each year, the Clothing Industry Training Authority (CITA), Cascale's affiliate member, organizes the event with more collaborating organizations including The Mills Fabrica and Redress.

CITA's chairman Roger Chan gave opening remarks, followed by individual expert talks from Chris Woodward, director general trade and investment, British Consulate General Hong Kong; Paul Alger MBE, international business director at UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT); and Liang Pengcheng, vice president of the China National Textile and Apparel Council.

Programming highlights included the focus on local textile innovation, circularity, sustainable fashion, and more perspectives unique to the APAC region.

Cascale members - among them Jessica Chan, sustainability implementation director, TAL Apparel Limited and Dr. Joey Chan, market director, Lululemon - spoke in a panel to address the business opportunities and risks on circularity.

Fashion historians also found their draw in a presentation on "The Art of Sustainable Fashion at China's Qing Imperial Court, 1644 - 1911" by Dr. Daisy Wang, deputy director, Hong Kong Palace Museum. Deeper spotlights on textile art, jewelry, silk, tailoring and more were featured highlights.

Cascale staff were strongly represented at the event. Alexandra Rieger, senior director of manufacturer membership; Nicole Lee-Kauer, manager, Manufacturer Climate Action Program (MCAP); Betty Li, senior manager of member engagement manufacturing; and Howard Kwong, senior manager of public affairs, APAC, were all in attendance.

Additional Cascale members were also in attendance, including Cotton Incorporated, PDS, and Intertek, among others.

In all, the event was an important showcase of regional design and APAC manufacturer involvement.

