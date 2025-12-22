SMX Public Limited: SMX Mission To Provide Gold Verified Identity Advances With Two New Industry Alliances

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / For centuries, gold's value rested on weight, purity, and trust. In modern markets, those attributes are no longer sufficient on their own. Gold is increasingly being treated not just as a commodity, but as a regulated data asset, one whose market acceptance depends as much on verifiable provenance, custody, and compliance as on chemical composition.

That shift is happening faster than many expected, and SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) is not simply participating in it, but emerging as one of the sector's most recognized providers of verifiable proof. In other words, in the right place at the right time.

Across global gold markets, regulators and counterparties are no longer satisfied with attestations and paper trails. They want persistent proof. The result is a structural change in how gold must be authenticated, tracked, and verified across its lifecycle. Gold without verifiable identity increasingly faces friction. Gold with embedded, auditable identity gains optionality.

Momentum Behind a Sector Shift

SMX's recent momentum across the precious-metals sector reflects a clear understanding of that inflection point.

Following its engagement with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, SMX has expanded its physical-to-digital authentication framework into operational supply chains through its newest initiative with Bougainville Refinery Ltd and biometric identity provider FinGo. In parallel, the company has continued to advance trueGold, its verified gold platform designed to preserve identity, provenance, and integrity through refining, custody, and trade.

Together, these efforts point to a consistent strategy. SMX is not treating gold traceability as a reporting layer. It is treating gold itself as a data-bearing asset.

At the foundation of that approach is SMX's molecular-level authentication technology. By embedding an invisible, persistent identifier directly into gold, SMX creates a physical-digital link that survives refining and downstream processing. Once applied, the gold can be verified repeatedly without reliance on external documentation. Identity travels with the metal.

Unrivaled Critical Persistence

That persistence is critical. One of the gold market's long-standing vulnerabilities has been identity loss once material enters industrial workflows. Bars are melted. Lots are aggregated. Documentation is reconciled after the fact. SMX removes that fragility by ensuring the material itself remains verifiable throughout its lifecycle.

trueGold builds on this capability by positioning verified gold as a distinct asset class, one that carries trusted metadata alongside its physical form, better serving a market increasingly shaped by responsible sourcing frameworks, AML expectations, and ESG scrutiny. That distinction matters. Verified gold is not simply compliant. It is legible to regulators, financiers, and counterparties in a way unverified material is not.

Human identity completes the equation. Gold does not move autonomously. It is extracted, handled, refined, and exported by people. FinGo's biometric digital identity infrastructure enables those actions to be attributed to verified individuals aligned with KYC and AML requirements, even in environments where traditional identity systems struggle. When combined with SMX's material identity, each custody event links a verified human to a verified asset at a specific moment in time.

This convergence transforms compliance from narrative to evidence by Bougainville Refinery Ltd providing a real-world proving ground where these systems are evaluated under live operational conditions. As a licensed refinery and exporter, BRL represents the point where sourcing, compliance, and international market access intersect. Embedding identity infrastructure at this level demonstrates how jurisdictions can modernize gold supply chains without sacrificing efficiency or inclusion.

Global Implications, All Positive

The broader implication extends beyond Bougainville. Gold markets are moving toward a model where value increasingly reflects not just what gold is, but what can be proven about it. Jurisdictions and market participants that can offer verifiable identity, custody, and compliance gain strategic advantage.

SMX's accelerating activity across gold, from DMCC alignment to jurisdiction-level deployment and the expansion of TrueGold, suggests the company is not waiting for this shift to crystallize. It is building for it now.

Gold is still gold. But the markets that trade it are changing. Increasingly, the most valuable gold will be the gold that can speak for itself.

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

