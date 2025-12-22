An EU-funded project is introducing a heat pump on subscription model designed to increase the uptake of heat pumps in rented accommodation, with pilot actions planned in Austria, France and Greece.An EU-funded project is developing a heat pump on subscription (HPoS) model to make switching to a heat pump more affordable in rented accommodation. The project, known as HP Subscribe, is set to run from November 2025 to October 2028 and has a total budget of €1,841,898 ($2,161,347) funded under the EU's LIFE Programme, the bloc's funding instrument for environment and climate action. The HPoS model ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...