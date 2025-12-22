ProAmpac, a global leader in flexible packaging and material science, is strengthening its operational footprint with the expansion of Food Board manufacturing capabilities at its Donegal, Ireland campus. The addition of a new, purpose-built Food Board production area within the existing site reinforces ProAmpac's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer service across the food packaging sector.

As an extension of the existing Donegal operations, which support the pet food, food-to-go, and CPG markets, the expanded production area increases capacity and precision. A state-of-the-art guillotine system delivers cleaner cuts and consistent board quality, ensuring every sheet meets ProAmpac's performance standards.

The expanded facility area introduces several key improvements for customers:

Dedicated Customer Service Team: providing more responsive and personalized support.

providing more responsive and personalized support. Streamlined Operations: improved efficiency and shorter lead times.

improved efficiency and shorter lead times. Flexible Product Options: tailored board thicknesses (190gsm and 800gsm) and customizable sizes.

tailored board thicknesses (190gsm and 800gsm) and customizable sizes. Enhanced Precision: consistent, cleaner cuts for seamless pouch fitting.

ProAmpac's Food Board solutions serve a broad range of applications across seafood, poultry, meat, and confectionery. Typical uses include fish portions and fillets, poultry portions and fillets, fresh and cured meat cuts, and confectionery items such as cakes, making the portfolio ideal for chilled and prepared foods.

The expanded capability also complements ProAmpac's production of both printed and unprinted vacuum pouches, creating a one-stop solution for applications such as smoked salmon and other high-quality refrigerated products.

"The expansion of our Food Board manufacturing within Donegal reflects our ongoing investment in quality, service, and innovation," said John McDermott, operations director of Ireland DACH at ProAmpac. "By enhancing our capabilities at this site, we're better positioned to support customers with increased speed, precision, and reliability."

With this advancement, ProAmpac continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to the food industry, combining technical expertise, sustainable materials, and customer-first service across its global network.

