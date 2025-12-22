OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today congratulated Mike Selig on his Senate confirmation as Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, we congratulate Mike Selig on his confirmation as Chairman of the CFTC," said Stephen Luparello, Chairman of OCC's Board of Directors. "We look forward to continuing our collaborative engagement with the Commission in support of the markets and investors we serve."

Andrej Bolkovic, OCC Chief Executive Officer, added, "Mike Selig's confirmation as CFTC Chairman comes at a moment of rapid change across markets. At OCC, we look forward to partnering with him to advance responsible innovation and support continued confidence in the financial markets."

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

