Pep Nogués Takes the Helm at Norau Mexico, Driving Industrial Energy Transformation Across Latin America

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / In a bold move that signals a new era for the energy industry in Latin America, Pep Nogués I Grau has been appointed CEO of Norau Mexico , a company rapidly positioning itself as a leader in industrial energy solutions. With a background spanning the energy sectors of both Spain and Mexico, Nogués brings a clear mission: to revolutionize the way industries approach energy consumption, sustainability, and operational efficiency.

Norau Mexico specializes in delivering high-impact energy solutions for industrial clients, including solar photovoltaic systems, battery storage technologies (BESS), and medium- and low-voltage electrical infrastructure. But the company isn't just another provider of solar panels. Under Nogués' leadership, Norau is transforming into a strategic partner for businesses ready to adopt energy systems that deliver measurable performance and long-term savings.

"The energy sector is at a turning point," says Nogués. "What companies need now are not just products, but solutions - customized, scalable, and sustainable systems that align with their operational goals."

Nogués' path to CEO of Norau Mexico is grounded in hands-on experience and industry insight. Having worked extensively in Spain and later in Mexico's energy sector, he saw firsthand the infrastructure gaps, rising energy demands, and untapped opportunities for innovation. This inspired the founding of Norau Mexico - a company designed not just to serve, but to lead. "I had already witnessed the challenges industries face with energy reliability, aging infrastructure, and the urgent shift toward sustainability," he explains. "Norau was created to address those needs with precision and purpose."

From its inception, the company focused on two priorities: technical excellence and long-term partnerships. Norau's ability to deliver quality engineering, paired with its strong customer service model, has earned the trust of industrial clients in a competitive and often conservative market. Despite his experience, launching Norau Mexico was not without obstacles. Establishing credibility in a market dominated by long-standing players required more than technical know-how. Nogués had to demonstrate financial strength, operational capacity, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

"One of our biggest challenges was building trust - with clients, with partners, and with collaborators," Nogués recalls. "Our strategy was to lead with excellence: build the best projects, provide top-tier service, and back everything with transparency and results." That approach paid off. The company quickly forged strategic alliances that boosted its implementation capacity and helped position it as a serious contender in the industrial energy space.

Today, Norau Mexico is more than a vendor - it is a mission-driven company aiming to modernize Mexico's energy landscape. Its tailored solutions help manufacturers and industrial clients reduce operational costs, improve reliability, and transition to sustainable practices without compromising performance. What sets Norau apart is its commitment to understanding each client's unique energy profile and designing systems that not only reduce environmental impact but also create real competitive advantages. "Energy efficiency is no longer a luxury - it's a necessity," says Nogués. "Companies that don't adapt will fall behind. Our job is to make that transition seamless and strategic."

Looking ahead, Nogués has ambitious plans for Norau Mexico. The company is actively expanding into battery energy storage systems (BESS) to help clients stabilize energy supply and lower peak demand costs. Additionally, Norau is exploring innovative financial models like Energy As A Service (EAAS) - a model that allows clients to benefit from clean energy systems without upfront capital expenditures. "By 2026, we want to be recognized as a key player in Mexico's energy modernization - not just for what we build, but for how we empower companies to evolve," Nogués states.

Norau's roadmap includes regional expansion, investment in R&D, and a stronger presence in public-private partnerships that support national energy goals. As a founder and CEO, Nogués is also passionate about sharing insights with the next generation of entrepreneurs. "My advice is simple: if you have a clear vision and a real problem to solve, start now. Don't wait for perfect conditions. There will be sacrifice, but the impact you create will be worth it," he shares.

At its core, Norau Mexico is about impact. Beyond megawatts and engineering specs, the company's true success lies in the lives and industries it empowers. From stabilizing energy for manufacturing plants to unlocking new efficiencies for logistics companies, Norau's work is creating a ripple effect of progress. As Pep Nogués leads the company into its next chapter, one thing is clear: Norau Mexico is not just powering energy - it's powering transformation.

