Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
22.12.2025 17:38 Uhr
FedEx Champions Youth Engagement in Japan's Sustainable Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has helped inspire environmental awareness among children from care homes in the Greater Tokyo Area. The one-day hiking program offered immersive nature experiences that highlight the importance of sustainability and the preservation of Japan's natural environment for future generations.

Organized by Mirai no Mori, 13 FedEx volunteers accompanied 28 children on a 4-kilometer hike at Mt. Mitake in western Tokyo. FedEx volunteers served as mentors throughout the day, guiding participants and sharing practical knowledge about protecting the environment. The program gave the children the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, explore a new environment, and simply have fun-experiences that are just as important as the lessons learned.

"We believe in empowering our team members and our communities to help create a healthier and more positive future for the environment," said Kei Alan Kubota, managing director of FedEx Japan. "Through sustainability initiatives within the communities we serve, we can foster meaningful connections between future generations and nature while promoting environmental stewardship that benefits Japan's sustainable future. It is a privilege for our team members to contribute to this important environmental project in our community."

Across Japan, an estimated 23,000 children live in care homes, many of whom face significant challenges as they prepare to transition into adulthood. [1] Mirai no Mori offers these young people transformative experiences through nature-based activities such as trekking, forestry work, and river rafting. The program fosters cognitive, personal and social skills - the key life skills that empower them to navigate life after leaving the care system at age 18.

This initiative is part of the FedEx Cares, the company's global community program. To learn more about FedEx Cares initiatives, read here.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

[1] Japan Children and Families Agency

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-champions-youth-engagement-in-japans-sustainable-future-1120180

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
