Bioretec Ltd's schedule for financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2026

Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 22 December 2025 at 5:30 p.m. EET

TAMPERE, Finland, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, Bioretec will publish the following financial reports:

  • financial statements bulletin for January-December 2025 on Friday 13 February 2025
  • annual report, Board of Directors' report and financial statements for 2025 on Friday 13 March 2026
  • business review for January-March 2026 on Thursday 14 May 2026
  • half-year report for January-June 2026 on Thursday 13 August 2026
  • business review for January-September 2026 on Thursday 12 November 2026

Financial reports will be published as company releases and will be available online on Bioretec Ltd's website at https://bioretec.com/investors/investors-in-english/reports-and-presentations

Bioretec Ltd's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday, 8 May 2026. The company's Board of Directors will convene the Annual General Meeting separately later.

Further enquiries

Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher, CEO, +31 6 1544 8736

Certified Adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

About Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries. ?

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs product line,?is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.

To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com

