Letter from President and CEO

Dear Shareholders,

As we close out 2025, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all our shareholders for their continued support and confidence in the Company This year has been one of meaningful progress, disciplined execution, and growing momentum across the Company's business.

In 2025, the Company achieved an important milestone with the award of the BC Mines Act Permit for the Record Ridge magnesium project (the "Project"). This accomplishment represents years of focused technical, environmental, and regulatory work, and positions the Company to enter a transformative phase as it moves toward construction and first production at the Project in 2026.

Throughout the year, West High Yield's team remained focused on disciplined execution, regulatory progress, environmental stewardship, and strengthening its foundation as the Company advance Record Ridge toward development. These efforts have materially de-risked the Project and advanced it into its current stage of pre-construction readiness.

At the same time, the global landscape for critical minerals has shifted decisively. Magnesium/Silica/Nickel and Iron have emerged as priority materials for governments and industries seeking to secure domestic and North American supply chains. In response, governments across Canada, the United States, and the European Union have:

enacted policies to accelerate permitting for strategic minerals;

introduced incentives, grants, and funding access for domestic mining and processing; and

strengthened supply chain mandates for materials essential to national security, decarbonization, and advanced manufacturing.

These macro forces present a significant tailwind for companies like West High Yield with advanced-stage, strategically located critical mineral assets. The recognition of these critical minerals as "strategic" reinforces the relevance of Record Ridge, underscores the relevance of the Project, and emphasises the opportunity ahead as the Company moves toward production.

With key regulatory, environmental, and engineering milestones completed and additional work well underway, the Company is entering its final stages of pre-construction readiness.

The Company's 2026 roadmap includes:

completion of final Project engineering and mine readiness planning;

Project long-lead procurement, site preparation, and infrastructure development; and

the launch of Project construction and a transition toward operational start-up.

Supported by strong global demand, increasing policy support, and the meaningful progress achieved this year, 2026 is poised to be a pivotal year for the Company as it transitions Record Ridge from planning to construction and development.

Looking Ahead

West High Yield enters the new year with a clear mission and a BC Mines Act permit: to build Canada's first environmentally responsible magnesium/silica mine, and deliver long-term value to its shareholders, indigenous partners, local communities, and other stakeholders.

West High Yield thanks you for your continued commitment, confidence, and support and belief in its vision. The Company looks forward to sharing further updates as it advances toward full Project construction and operational readiness in the year ahead.

On behalf of the entire team at West High Yield, I wish you and your families a Merry Christmas and a healthy, prosperous, and successful 2026.

Sincerely,

Frank Marasco Jr.

President and CEO

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company, established in 2003, and focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral (magnesium, silica, and nickel) deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge critical mineral deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report (titled "Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment Record Ridge Project, British Columbia, Canada") prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. on April 18, 2013 in accordance with NI 43-101 and which can be found on the Company's profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

