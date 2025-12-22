EQS-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Financing
GFG'S ANZ BUSINESS, THE ICONIC, STRENGTHENS FINANCIAL POSITION WITH NEW CREDIT FACILITIES
Luxembourg, 22 December 2025 - Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG" or "the Group"), the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in ANZ, LATAM and SEA, announces that its ANZ business, THE ICONIC, has signed AUD 45 million (EUR 25 million) of new credit facilities with National Australia Bank ("NAB"). This includes a AUD 30 million (EUR 17 million) revolving credit facility ("RCF") and AUD 15 million (EUR 8 million) bank guarantee and letter of credit facilities.1 These facilities have an initial term until January 2028.
(1) AUD translated to EUR at an FX rate of 1.77 as of 19 December 2025.
