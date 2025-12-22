Anzeige
Montag, 22.12.2025
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
WKN: 727532 | ISIN: CA8472431029
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 17:06 Uhr
Sparton Resources Inc.: Sparton Announces New Stock Options Repricing

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. - TSXV-SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") announces repricing of the Incentive Options granted as of December 12, 2025. Please see Sparton News Release dated December 12, 2025.

New Incentive Options Repricing

The company has awarded and approved effective December 12, 2025, the issuance of 4,200,000 incentive options to Directors, Officers, and Consultants. These options are vested immediately and entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at the new price of $0.05 per share from the effective date for 3 years, or until December 12rd, 2028. These have been repriced based on the TSXV Market Price Definition under Policy 1.1 up to Policy 4.4. The old options set out in the news release of December 12 2025, have been cancelled.

Pense Project Update

Drilling is currently underway on the Quebec Pense Project claims, and data from the new Expert Geophysics Target EM survey recently completed in areas previously not covered by the previous Sparton work will be available shortly. Results will be reported when available.

For more information, contact:
A. Lee Barker, M.A.Sc., P.Eng.
President & CEO
Tel./Fax: 647-344-7734 or Mobile: 416-716-5762
Email: info@spartonres.ca
Website: www.spartonres.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, financings and transactions being pursued, and all such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such forward-looking statements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.

We Seek Safe Harbour


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
