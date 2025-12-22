Kennedys CMK LLP: Notice of Data Breach

MADISON, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / ARC Community Services ("ARC Community") was the victim of a security incident that resulted in the unauthorized acquisition of protected health information ("PHI"). ARC Community provides community-based support services for women and children, including, counselling, parental guidance, treatment programs for pregnant and postpartum, education support services, case management, and assistance with health needs through direct treatment or referrals.

ARC Community Services was unable to locate all the addresses of the individuals whose information was involved. As a result, ARC Community is issuing this public notice to inform individuals whose information was potentially involved in the incident. While there is no indication that any information has been subject to actual or attempted misuse, this notice serves to provide details concerning the event, ARC Community's response, the information involved, and steps individuals may consider to protect their information.

What Happened?

On November 4, 2024, ARC Community became aware of unauthorized activity in its network. Upon discovery, ARC Community took immediate action to investigate the incident, which included taking our systems offline until we could safely restore operations. ARC Community retained cybersecurity specialists to lead the investigation and assist with the remediation efforts.

What Information Was Involved?

As part of this investigation, ARC Community performed a detailed review to identify the data involved, and to whom the data belongs. While there is no evidence or indication of any actual or attempted fraud or misuse of protected health data or personal information, on August 28, 2025, ARC Community confirmed that certain files within that data set contained both personally identifiable and protected health information. A supplemental review process was undertaken to accurately identify the specific data elements involved. This extended review was completed on November 6, 2025. The information involved will not be the same for every potentially affected individual. The information involved may include contact information (such as first and last name and address), date of birth, and one or more of the following: medical record number, health information, Social Security number, driver's license number, and financial account information. Notifications were mailed out on a rolling basis, starting on October 6, 2025.

What is ARC Community Doing?

ARC Community reported the incident to law enforcement and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights. Individuals who believe their information may have been involved in the incident may contact ARC Community's professional assistance line, operated by Cyberscout, a TransUnion company, at 1-833-426-3205, Monday through Friday (excluding federal and major U.S. holidays), from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

What Can Individuals Who Believe Their Data Was Impacted Do?

In addition to calling ARC's professional assistance line, as a general matter, individuals should remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing credit reports and account statements for detecting suspicious activity or errors. If you discover any suspicious or unusual activity on your accounts, promptly contact the financial institution, health insurance provider, or company. Individuals are also entitled to one free credit report annually from the each of the three major credit reporting bureaus: TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax. Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps they can take to protect personal information by contacting the credit reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), or your state Attorney General. The FTC also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. The FTC may be reached at 600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20580; www.identitytheft.gov ; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

For More Information

If you have questions or concerns, please contact our professional assistance line at 1-833-866-4037, Monday through Friday 8:00am - 8:00pm ET, excluding major U.S. holidays. You may also contact ARC Community Services by mail at 2001 West Beltline Hwy, Suite 102, Madison, WI 53713.

Contact Information

Ashley Pusey

Associate

Ashley.pusey@kennedyslaw.com

646-625-3998

SOURCE: Kennedys CMK LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/notice-of-data-breach-1119667