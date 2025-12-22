New Hope Network: Natural Products Expo West Introduces Inaugural CPG Innovation Summit for 2026 Edition

New one-day event to unite brands, investors and industry leaders and forge the future of consumer-packaged goods.

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Natural Products Expo West, the defining event of the natural and organic consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, announces the launch of the CPG Innovation Summit. This one-day immersive experience during Natural Products Expo West 2026 will bring together brands, investors and industry stakeholders for a journey centered around transforming today's opportunities into impact and growth in CPG.

Taking place Tuesday, March 3, before the Expo West halls open, the CPG Innovation Summit is designed to facilitate collaboration, knowledge-sharing and actionable insights, providing attendees with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in today's competitive natural, organic and functional products market, estimated to reach $343 billion in sales in 2025 , according to New Hope Network's Nutrition Business Journal.

"Natural Products Expo West is committed to empowering businesses by creating platforms for forward-thinking solutions and connection on sought after topics like cutting-edge technologies, consumer behaviors, new retail models and responsible growth," says Jessica Rubino, Vice President, Content & Summits, Informa Markets Health & Nutrition. "The CPG Innovation Summit is a natural extension of our mission to deliver unparalleled value to our community, equipping companies with the information and resources needed to prosper in an ever-changing retail environment that is driven by shifting consumer preferences, the current economic landscape and omnichannel retail."

Actionable Content

The CPG Innovation Summit will feature a robust lineup of thought leaders and industry pioneers for a day of dynamic programming and interactive workshops designed for information exchange and strategic networking.

Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel and renowned author, journalist and food justice advocate Mark Bittman will start the day with a thought-provoking conversation on redefining innovation. Together, they will explore how simplicity, authenticity and trust are reshaping consumer preferences, market positioning and retail strategies for the next era of conscious business.

Rachel Ferdinando, CEO of PepsiCo Foods U.S., will share frameworks for transforming consumer insights into purpose-driven products that resonate at retail. Attendees will gain valuable strategies for navigating the intersection of consumer research, business advancement and scalable impact.

Exposure and Capital Acceleration

The Summit offers curated opportunities for early and growth-stage brands to connect directly with industry leaders at Expo West's Pitch Slam, spotlighting mission-driven brands that are pioneering new business approaches in CPG. Selected companies will present fast-paced pitches to a panel of investors and industry leaders, showcasing their groundbreaking ideas and business models.

The CPG Innovation Summit's Deal Room, powered by Nutrition Capital Network (NCN), the leading community connecting investors with high-potential companies in health, wellness and CPG, provides unique discovery, learning and networking opportunities for brands and investors. Handpicked capital-raising companies will present directly to investors, gaining exposure to key decision-makers while learning about emerging categories and capital opportunities shaping the future of the industry. By combining NCN's proven investor-brand platform with the dynamic energy of Expo West, the Deal Room delivers a unique environment for enabling progress, securing funding and driving growth in the natural products sector.?

Collaboration

Apart from the keynote presentations, attendees will enjoy engaging, hands-on workshops and collaborative sessions designed to encourage creativity and build meaningful connections. The?Content Creation Studio?will provide opportunities for brands to amplify their stories and share their vision with the broader CPG community while learning key tips and tricks to create visually impactful content.

Registration Now Open

Registration for Natural Products Expo West, taking place March 3-6, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center, is now open. The CPG Innovation Summit is included with the Expo West badge, and attendance is available on a first-come, first-served basis. To be part of the inaugural CPG Innovation Summit and experience the future of natural and organic, visit expowest.com/en/home .

