Bridgeline Digital: HawkSearch Joins the National Association of Electrical Distributors as an Official Allied Partner

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that HawkSearch has officially become an Allied Partner of the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED).

As an Allied Partner, HawkSearch will deepen its engagement with the electrical distribution community, supporting members with advanced AI-driven search, product discovery, and digital experience solutions. NAED's mission to empower distributors through innovation aligns directly with HawkSearch's focus on strengthening digital performance and accelerating growth.

As part of its new membership, HawkSearch will collaborate with NAED members through events, education, and strategic initiatives that promote digital transformation across the sector. By leveraging AI capabilities such as Concept Search, Smart Response, and advanced product recommendations, HawkSearch aims to help distributors improve customer satisfaction and drive online growth.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to the electrical distribution industry," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "HawkSearch is dedicated to helping distributors modernize their digital channels with intelligent, personalized search experiences that make it easier for customers to find the products they need."

