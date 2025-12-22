Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.12.2025 18:26 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LOANLEDGER AI SYSTEMS PTY LTD Confirms Official Registration and Initial Operational Phase of AI-Assisted Cryptocurrency Platform Has Been Passed

A new cryptocurrency platform, established ideologically in 2020 and officially registered in 2025, has quickly made a mark in the market with a focus on arbitrage trading. The platform integrates AI to enhance trading strategies, learning from top human traders. Initially inconsistent, the AI has been fine-tuned to achieve an 80% success rate in stable market conditions. However, the CEO notes that manual trading is still more profitable in unpredictable scenarios due to the value of human judgment.The platform has demonstrated solid performance in high-frequency trading, efficient capital management, and liquidity maintenance, ensuring stability for its partners. To mitigate market risks, the company has set up a reserve fund. Looking ahead, it plans to expand in 2026 by launching mobile apps, enhancing its interface, and expanding into new markets, with a major VIP event for engaged partners. The platform remains committed to stability, transparency, and growth, combining AI and human expertise for innovative trading solutions.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / LOANLEDGER AI SYSTEMS PTY LTD today announced the official registration of the company and the operational deployment of its proprietary cryptocurrency trading platform, marking a key corporate milestone in its development.

The platform has been under conceptual development since 2020, with research focused on the application of artificial intelligence to data analysis and trade execution support within digital asset markets. Following internal testing and system validation, the company confirmed that the platform entered active operation in 2025.

LOANLEDGER AI SYSTEMS PTY LTD's platform integrates machine-learning models designed to analyze market data and assist in execution processes. The company notes that artificial intelligence is used as a decision-support tool, alongside human oversight, particularly during periods of heightened market volatility.

As part of its operational framework, the company has implemented internal risk management and liquidity monitoring mechanisms intended to support system continuity and operational stability. These measures are designed to address market fluctuations and support the platform's technical resilience.

Looking ahead, LOANLEDGER AI SYSTEMS PTY LTD plans a phased development roadmap through 2026. This includes interface enhancements, the release of mobile applications for Android and iOS, and the expansion of platform availability to additional regions. The company also plans to host an invitation-only corporate event for selected partners and stakeholders.

LOANLEDGER AI SYSTEMS PTY LTD states that its ongoing focus remains on regulatory alignment, transparency, and responsible technology deployment within the digital asset sector.

Official website: https://loanledger.net/
Contacts: https://loanledger.net/contacts
About company: https://loanledger.net/about-platform
AI Trading https://loanledger.net/ai-traiding
Manual Trading https://loanledger.net/manual-traiding

Media Contact

Organization: LOANLEDGER AI SYSTEMS PTY LTD
Contact Person Name: Nigel Aarden
Website: https://loanledger.io/
Email: support@loanledger.io
Address: 530 Collins Street, MELBOURNE VIC 3000
City: MELBOURNE
State: Victoria
Country: Australia

SOURCE: LOANLEDGER AI SYSTEMS PTY LTD



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/loanledger-ai-systems-pty-ltd-confirms-official-registration-and-init-1120198

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.