Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - Masivo Silver Corp. (TSXV: MASS) (OTC Pink: GNYPF) ("Masivo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing exploration and permitting activities at its Cerro Colorado Project, located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Permitting Progress

Masivo reports that it has submitted the required environmental permit applications to SEMARNAT (Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales) in support of its proposed exploration activities at the Cerro Colorado Project. These permit applications cover planned drilling, access preparation, and associated exploration infrastructure required for the Company's initial exploration phase.

The submission of the SEMARNAT permits represents a key milestone in advancing the Cerro Colorado Project toward active drilling and reflects the Company's commitment to conducting exploration activities in full compliance with Mexican environmental and regulatory standards.

Planned Phase 1 Drill Program - Targeting January 2026

Subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, Masivo is targeting the commencement of its Phase 1 drill program in January 2026. The initial drill program is designed to test priority geological targets identified through historical data review, surface mapping, sampling, and prior exploration work completed on and around the property.

The Phase 1 program is expected to focus on confirming known mineralization and expanding upon zones of interest that demonstrate the potential for precious and base metal mineralization. Drill results from this phase will be used to refine geological models and guide future exploration and drilling programs.

Management Commentary

David Coburn, Chief Executive Officer of Masivo Silver Corp., commented:

"The submission of our SEMARNAT permits is a significant step forward for the Cerro Colorado Project. With land access secured and permitting now underway, we are positioning Masivo to move efficiently into drilling. Our team is working toward a January 2026 drill start, which we believe will be an important catalyst as we begin systematically testing the project's exploration potential."

Project Advancement and Strategy

Cerro Colorado is a cornerstone asset within Masivo's growing portfolio of precious- and base-metal exploration projects in Mexico and the United States. The Company continues to advance the project in a disciplined and methodical manner, prioritizing regulatory compliance, strong community relationships, and technical rigor.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brian Brewer, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects

About Masivo Silver Corp.

Masivo Silver Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious- and base-metal projects in Mexico and Nevada (USA). The Company's current portfolio includes the Cerro Colorado Property in Sonora, Mexico, and the Boston Mine Project in Nevada. More information is available at: www.masivosilver.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements regarding Masivo Silver Corp.'s expectations, estimates, and future plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"David Coburn" Chief Executive Officer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

