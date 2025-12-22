Hope for Haiti, Inc.: Hope for Haiti Gala Returns to Naples February 2026

The Annual Gala Fundraiser Celebrates Hope For Haiti's Impact and Honors Partners Richard and Francesca Copeland and Vitamin Angels

NAPLES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Tickets are now on sale for Hope for Haiti's 2026 Annual Gala on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at the Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón. This year's theme, Caribbean Nights, will transport guests to an unforgettable island-inspired celebration, filled with tropical décor, immersive cultural experiences, and a mission-driven purpose that changes lives in Haiti.

For 36 years, Hope for Haiti has worked to improve the quality of life for the Haitian people, particularly women and children, by providing access to education, healthcare, clean water, and economic opportunities. The Annual Gala unites Naples' philanthropic community to reflect on the transformative progress made and to raise critical funds for Hope For Haiti's programs, which bring hope and opportunity to thousands of families in Haiti.

During the event, Hope for Haiti will proudly recognize two outstanding honorees whose commitment and compassion embody the organization's mission. Richard and Francesca Copeland will receive the JoAnne M. Kuehner Heart of Gold Award, recognizing their extraordinary generosity, dedication, and longstanding commitment to creating lasting change for communities in need. Vitamin Angels will be honored with the Hope Award for its global leadership in improving maternal and child health through lifesaving nutritional support.

Guests will enjoy:

A Caribbean-inspired evening with live music by the Valerie Tyson Band.

A three-course, island-inspired dinner prepared by the Ritz-Carlton's renowned culinary team

Impact stories highlighting resilience, opportunity, and transformation in Hope for Haiti's partner communities

Live and silent auctions featuring exclusive experiences, luxury items, and travel packages

"Our annual gala is a celebration of connection, compassion, and transformative impact," said Skyler Badenoch, CEO of Hope for Haiti. "Caribbean Nights will be an exciting experience and a powerful reminder of how much we can accomplish together for the people of Haiti."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón

Attire: Upscale Tropical-Inspired Cocktail

Tickets and Sponsorship Opportunities:

Tickets and sponsorship packages are available now. To purchase tickets, visit hopeforhaiti.com/gala or contact briana@hopeforhaiti.com .

About Vitamin Angels

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global health organization committed to improving the nutrition and health of underserved women and children. The organization works through an extensive network of partners, including governments, by strengthening, extending, and amplifying their impact to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable groups: pregnant women, infants, and young children in low-resource settings globally. Through proven maternal and child nutrition solutions, research, technical assistance, and advocacy, Vitamin Angels impacts the lives of 74 million women and children in approximately 65 countries, including all 50 US states, each year. Earning the highest marks for financial transparency from both Charity Navigator and Candid, Vitamin Angels envisions a world where everyone, everywhere, has a chance to fulfill their potential. To learn more, visit vitaminangels.org .

About Hope for Haiti

With experience running poverty alleviation programs in Haiti since 1989, Hope for Haiti has emerged as one of the most trusted non-profit organizations working to improve the quality of life for the Haitian people, particularly women and children, in southern Haiti. The organization's team and network of partners provide people with better access to education, healthcare, clean water, and economic development opportunities. Hope for Haiti is a 4-star-rated charity by Charity Navigator and is a participant at the Platinum Level through the GuideStar Exchange , two leading independent evaluators recognizing the organization's transparency and careful stewardship of donor resources. Learn more at hopeforhaiti.com .

