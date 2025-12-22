International Symposium on Archaeology & The Bible IX to Feature Esteemed Voices in Biblical Studies and Archaeology

Symposium held in late January will feature special Shroud of Turin discussion and debate

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / The School of Archaeology at Veritas International University (VIU) is pleased to present the International Symposium on Archaeology & the Bible IX (ISAB IX), a premier gathering for scholars, students, and anyone seeking to engage the world of the Bible through its material culture. The symposium will run January 28-31, 2026 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at The Courtyard by Marriott Journal Center.

This four-day symposium features leading voices in biblical studies and archaeology offering fresh research, field updates, and informed perspectives on Scripture, history, and geography. ISAB IX continues its tradition of providing a safe and respected academic forum, free from audio or video recording, allowing presenters to share new findings with honesty and candor.

"We are thrilled to present this thought-provoking symposium that we hope will equip and inspire all those who pursue the study of archaeology and the Bible," said Larissa Lusko, Archaeology Administrator at VIU. "New to this year's program is a dedicated Egypt Day - highlighting current research and discoveries that shed light on Egypt's role within the biblical narrative. We are eager to foster discussion on this exciting topic and so much more, giving participants the opportunity to explore, discover and analyze the intersection of Scripture and archaeology."

A special feature of ISAB IX will be a Shroud of Turin discussion and debate. A limited number of complimentary seats will be available for the debate session only. Details and reservation instructions will be posted on the website.

Throughout the symposium, participants will engage with archaeological discoveries, textual studies, geographical analysis, and interdisciplinary explorations that illuminate Scripture in its ancient context. ISAB remains one of the rare symposiums where academic excellence meets authentic dialogue in a lively, interactive environment.

Registration is now open. The deadline to register is January 14. For full details or to register, visit https://www.isabq.org/.

About the International Symposium on Archaeology & the Bible IX

The International Symposium on Archaeology & the Bible is a premier global gathering of leading scholars and participants united by a passion for exploring the world of the Bible. Each session offers fresh insights into biblical texts and themes, drawing from a wide range of academic disciplines and viewpoints. Presenters are encouraged to share their latest research in an environment that fosters collegiality, honest dialogue, and even spirited debate - without the constraint of video or audio recording.

About Veritas International University

As an evangelical non-profit independent university, offering nine degree programs, we strive to give each student the opportunity to learn apologetics, archaeology, Bible, theology, and pastoral studies from some of the most humble, experienced, and knowledgeable evangelical scholars in the country such as Joseph Holden, Ron Rhodes, H. Wayne House, Randall Price, Winfried Corduan, William Nix, Forrest Weiland, Mark Hanna, Miguel Angel Endara, and others.

Media Contact: Larissa Lusko | llusko@ves.edu | 505-332-4253

SOURCE: International Symposium on Archaeology & The Bible IX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/international-symposium-on-archaeology-and-the-bible-ix-to-feature-esteemed-voices-in-bib-1120269