SpinBackup protects critical SaaS platforms through automated backups, real-time ransomware detection, and a guaranteed two-hour ransomware recovery service level agreement. The solution addresses a critical gap in native SaaS recovery tools, which often lack the speed and comprehensive capabilities required for full-scale ransomware response.

"Ransomware recovery speed determines whether an organization faces a manageable incident or a business crisis," said Dmitry Dontov, CEO and Founder of Spin.AI. "SpinBackup is purpose-built to protect SaaS environments and ensure rapid, reliable recovery from attacks. Our partnership with Seeward enables organizations in new regions to access the same robust ransomware protection that over 1,500 customers worldwide depend on."

The partnership with Seeward brings localized expertise and support to organizations deploying SpinBackup in Africa and emerging markets. Seeward's deep understanding of regional compliance requirements and security challenges complements Spin.AI's proven technology platform, creating a comprehensive solution for organizations navigating the complexities of SaaS security.

SpinBackup performs automated backups three times daily and reduces data recovery time to minutes rather than days or weeks. The platform's real-time ransomware detection capabilities identify threats as they emerge, while the two-hour recovery SLA provides organizations with concrete assurance that their operations can resume quickly following an attack.

Organizations in Africa and emerging markets face unique challenges in securing their SaaS environments, including limited access to enterprise-grade security tools and evolving compliance requirements. The Spin.AI-Seeward partnership addresses these challenges by combining proven technology with regional expertise and support infrastructure.

"This collaboration represents a significant step forward in making enterprise-grade ransomware protection accessible to organizations that need it most," Dontov added. "Working with partners like Seeward allows us to extend our reach while ensuring customers receive the localized support and expertise necessary for successful deployment and ongoing operations."

The partnership supports Spin.AI's broader mission to simplify enterprise SaaS security through consolidation and automation. Rather than requiring organizations to manage multiple point solutions, SpinBackup integrates backup, ransomware protection, and compliance capabilities into a unified platform that reduces complexity while improving security outcomes.

Spin.AI serves mid-market to enterprise organizations across higher education, healthcare, technology, financial services, manufacturing, digital advertising, and logistics sectors. The company's platform protects organizations in more than 100 countries, with a focus on delivering measurable security improvements through speed, automation, and comprehensive coverage.

The expansion into Africa and emerging markets through the Seeward partnership reflects Spin.AI's commitment to making advanced ransomware protection available to organizations regardless of geographic location. As ransomware attacks continue to evolve and target SaaS environments with increasing sophistication, the need for rapid recovery capabilities becomes more critical across all markets.

Organizations interested in learning more about SpinBackup ransomware protection and the Spin.AI-Seeward partnership can visit www.spin.ai or contact their regional Seeward representative for deployment information and support.

About Spin Technology, Inc.

Spin Technology, Inc. (Spin.AI) provides all-in-one SaaS security solutions that protect mission-critical cloud applications from ransomware, data loss, misconfigurations, and shadow IT. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Spin.AI serves over 1,500 customers across 100+ countries with a unified platform that consolidates backup, SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), ransomware detection, and browser security. The company has been recognized by Forrester, RSA, Forbes, and the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards for its innovative approach to SaaS security.

About Seeward

Seeward is a Morocco-based risk and vulnerability management firm specializing in cybersecurity solutions for organizations across Africa and emerging markets. The company provides comprehensive security assessment, deployment support, and ongoing management services that help organizations strengthen their security posture while meeting regional compliance requirements.

