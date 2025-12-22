Anzeige
22.12.2025 20:14 Uhr
Burwick Law Investigating Harm to Minors in Connection with Pumpdotfun

Burwick Law is investigating reports that minors were able to access and use the Pumpdotfun platform and that some families experienced financial, psychological, or other harms as a result.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Burwick Law represents the lead plaintiff in a pending putative class action filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York concerning the Pumpdotfun platform and serves as court-appointed lead counsel in that matter alongside Wolf Popper, LLP.

In addition, Burwick Law is investigating reports that minors were able to access and use the Pumpdotfun platform and that some families experienced financial, psychological, or other harms as a result. Any legal rights or claims relating to minors are held and controlled exclusively by parents or legal guardians.

The firm is reviewing these issues to assess whether applicable laws designed to protect minors may have been violated. The allegations in the litigation are contested, and no court has made any determination of liability.

This release is not a court-authorized notice, and no class has yet been certified.

Parents or legal guardians who believe their child may have been affected may wish to consult with counsel to better understand their options.

Additional information is available at www.burwick.law.

Contact:
Burwick Law, PLLC
285 Fulton St, 84A
New York, NY 10007
646-762-1080

This release is for informational purposes only and is not legal advice. Attorney advertising. Contacting the firm does not create an attorney-client relationship. Representation, if any, is subject to a signed engagement agreement and completed conflict checks. No outcomes are guaranteed.

SOURCE: Burwick Law



