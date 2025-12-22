Mundorf Wealth Management: Inaugural "Investing in the HEART of Our Community" Gala Raises Funds for Texas Children's Heart Center

New Braunfels-based Mundorf Wealth Management hosts charitable event benefiting the nation's leading pediatric cardiovascular program.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Mundorf Wealth Management hosted the inaugural Investing in the HEART of Our Community Gala on December 18, 2025, at The Hidden Gem of Gruene in New Braunfels, bringing together more than 120 clients, community members, and partners for an evening dedicated to supporting the Texas Children's Heart Center -one of the nation's leading pediatric cardiovascular programs.

Event Sponsors Present Check to Texas Children's Hospital. Left to Right: The family of Dustin Mundorf, Founder of Mundorf Wealth Management, his wife, Meghan Mundorf, and son, Duke Mundorf (6), who was a patient at Texas Children's Hospital; Dean Zayed, CEO of Brookstone Capital Management; Mark DiOrio, Chief Investment Officer of Brookstone Capital Management.



Photo Credit: Mindi Westhoff - Time and Place Photography

The evening featured a cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner, a presentation from Texas Children's Hospital, and a state-of-the-market address from Brookstone Capital Management . The event raised $27,000 in total to support life-saving treatments and groundbreaking research for children with congenital heart defects-the most common birth defect in the United States, affecting nearly one in every 100 births.

A Personal Mission

The gala holds deep personal significance for Dustin Mundorf, RICP, the founder of Mundorf Wealth Management, and his wife, Meghan. In 2019, their son Duke was born with multiple heart defects that threatened his life. After nearly five months at the Texas Children's Heart Center, where Duke underwent multiple surgeries, the family witnessed firsthand the extraordinary care and expertise that the Heart Center provides to families facing similar challenges.

Before moving Duke to Texas Children's, the Mundorfs were told his condition was difficult and complex. "When we arrived at the Heart Center, we were overwhelmed and afraid. A nurse told us, 'You're in the right place. Difficult and complex is what we do here every day.' That moment changed everything for our family," said Dustin Mundorf,RICP, founder of Mundorf Wealth Management and host of the gala. "Today, Duke is a happy, thriving six-year-old, and we are dedicated to giving back to the institution that delivered our family a miracle. Through this event and our ongoing commitment to donate ten percent of every financial planning fee to the Heart Center, we hope to help other families in need receive the same life-saving care."

This commitment extends beyond the Mundorf family's personal giving. Through its "Give with HEART" approach, Mundorf Wealth Management helps clients incorporate charitable giving and legacy planning into their financial journeys-turning every client's financial plan into an opportunity to meaningfully support the causes they care about most.

Supporting World-Class Pediatric Care

The Texas Children's Heart Center has been ranked as the nation's top pediatric cardiology and heart surgery program for nine consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report. Focused on providing family-centered care, the Heart Center takes a comprehensive, team-based approach, with cardiologists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses working together to support patients and their families. Proceeds from the gala support life-saving treatment and groundbreaking research for children with complex heart conditions.

The event welcomed distinguished speakers, including Rachel Cannon, Philanthropy Advisor at Texas Children's Hospital; Dean Zayed, JD, LLM, CFP, CEO of Brookstone Capital Management; and Mark DiOrio, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, who delivered a state-of-the-market address for attendees.

"At Brookstone, we believe in the power of financial advisors who are deeply committed to their communities," said Dean Zayed, CEO of Brookstone Capital Management. "Dustin Mundorf exemplifies the kind of advisor who understands true wealth is measured not just in financial terms, but in the positive impact we make in the lives of others. We are proud to support this meaningful initiative and are honored to stand alongside the Mundorf family in their mission to give back to the Texas Children's Heart Center."

Event Sponsors

Brookstone Capital Management served as a presenting sponsor alongside Mundorf Wealth Management and Hill Country Estate Planning. The gala featured a silent auction with items donated by notable contributors, including legendary MLB pitcher Nolan Ryan and longtime New Braunfels community fixtures such as Ernesto's Jewelry. Gold sponsors supporting the event included Midtex Oil, Dr. Robert Reid of the VIP Clinic, T65 Solutions, Goebel Welding & Construction, Heartland Roofing and Construction, Right Angle Inspection, and John and Kathy Hansen.

Looking Ahead

Building on the success of this inaugural event, Mundorf Wealth Management has announced that the second annual Investing in HEART Gala will be held on December 4, 2026. Community members interested in supporting the Texas Children's Heart Center can make donations year-round through the event website. For more information or to contribute to the Texas Children's Heart Center, visit www.heartofnewbraunfels.com .

About Brookstone Capital Management

Founded in 2006, Brookstone Capital Management (BCM) is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm providing fee-based asset management services through its niche network of more than 800 financial advisors and firms. As an open-architecture turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), Brookstone offers advisors a wide array of investment strategies. Founder and CEO Dean Zayed established Brookstone with the singular goal of forging strategic relationships with independent retirement advisors to comprehensively support all aspects of their fee-based advisory business. For more information, visit www.brookstonecm.com

About Mundorf Wealth Management

Mundorf Wealth Management is a New Braunfels-based financial planning firm serving clients throughout Central Texas. Founded by Dustin Mundorf, RICP, the firm offers a full suite of financial planning services built around a simple philosophy: Plan with HEART, Invest with HEART, and Give with HEART -helping clients build comprehensive strategies that secure their futures while supporting the causes they care about. The firm specializes in retirement income planning, investment management, risk management, and estate planning for pre-retirees and retirees seeking to transition from work to a sustainable retirement. Ten percent of all financial planning fees are donated to the Texas Children's Heart Center. Mundorf Wealth Management offers investment advisory services through Brookstone Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor. For more information, visit www.longlivemymoney.com .

Brookstone Capital Management and Mundorf Wealth Management are independent of each other.

