Midnight Mayhem Countdown: Mephisto Odyssey Rings in 25th Anniversary "Crash: Reborn"

Wayne Static's fierce vocals ignite with Brad Gillis's razor-sharp guitar.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Get ready to crash into the holidays with a bang! Mephisto Odyssey mastermind Mikael Johnston is dropping a completely reimagined version of the legendary track "Crash"-"CRASH: Reborn"-as a special 12:00 a.m. CST December 31, 2025, New Year's Eve release-a heartfelt gift straight to the fans before it hits major streaming sites in 2026. This 25th anniversary behemoth resurrects the 2000 cult anthem from the Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker soundtrack, fusing unearthed vocal snarls from the legendary Wayne Static (Static-X) with savage, razor-sharp guitar assaults from shock-rock maestro Brad Gillis (Ozzy Osbourne, Night Ranger). It's bleaker, more ferocious, and poised to corrupt your playlist with its contemporary venom and eternal darkness.

Originally exploding onto MTV in 2000 with a gripping video directed by Underworld visionary Len Wiseman, "Crash" captured the raw energy of industrial rock fused with electronica grit. Now, for this anniversary bombshell, Johnston has rewritten the track from the ground up, preserving Static's powerhouse vocals while infusing all-new music, chord progressions, and production that takes "CRASH: Reborn" into 2025 and beyond-think Marilyn Manson meets 3Teeth and Youth Code.

"I've unearthed lost vocal gems from Wayne and rebuilt this beast to resonate in today's chaotic world," Johnston declares. "With social media amplifying our inner demons and influencer culture leaving us all feeling like falling stars, these lyrics cut deeper now-it's a cathartic explosion fans need this holiday season."

Amping up the visual mayhem, Johnston teamed with rising horror director William Instone (Butcher's Bluff, Goldilocks) to shoot fresh 4K footage, seamlessly updating Wiseman's original 35mm masterpiece. Paying explosive homage to the song's Batman Beyond roots and the Joker's twisted legacy, the video introduces a fierce female take on Arthur Fleck: An actress transforms with full-face white makeup and that iconic, ironically upturned smile, reinterpreting Joaquin Phoenix's haunting bathroom dance scene from Joker. The climax? A chilling "HELP" scrawled in blood on a mirror, echoing the lyric "Burning up baby like a falling star" in a visceral nod to inner turmoil and redemption.

"This isn't just a remix-it's a rebirth," Johnston enthuses. "Brad Gillis brings that legendary, vicious edge to elevate the chaos, and teaming with Instone to blend old and new footage creates a video that's as cinematic as it is creepy. It's my holiday tribute to Wayne, the fans, and the enduring power of this track." Previous coverage of the release has included ReGen Magazine and Side-Line Magazine.

Dropping exclusively in the early morning of New Year's Eve, "CRASH: Reborn" will be available for download (pay what you want) and streaming on Bandcamp-as well as Audius and SoundCloud, plus video on YouTube, Rumble, and Odysee-as Johnston's ultimate fan gift. Look for wider distribution on Spotify, Apple Music, and more in Q1 2026. Don't miss the video teaser already igniting buzz - check it out now!

About Mephisto Odyssey

Mephisto Odyssey is a pioneering American dark electronica music group from San Francisco credited with defining the city's 1990s nascent house music sound. The band was founded in 1993 by Mikael Johnston and Michael Ames, soon joined by Orpheos Dejournette. They self-released early singles like "Dream of the Black Dahlia" before tenures at City of Angels and Warner Bros. Records, where they dropped EPs, remixes, and albums including The Deep Red Connection (2000). As the only act to officially remix Jane's Addiction ("So What!"), they collaborated on hits like "Crash" with Wayne

Static for the Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker soundtrack and "Some Kinda Freak," featured in the film Hostel (Eli Roth and Quentin Tarantino). Blending progressive house, electronica, breakbeat, acid jazz, rock, and industrial, the group was active from 1993-2002, with Johnston resurrecting the band beginning with this 25th anniversary single. Johnston continues pushing boundaries, now unleashing the explosive reimagining of "Crash," known as "CRASH: Reborn."

