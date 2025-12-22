London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - madSense and Scene today announced a strategic partnership designed to close the long-standing gap between strategic insight and real-world execution that continues to slow modern growth teams.

Across agencies and brands, valuable insight is generated every day. But too often it remains locked in dashboards, research tools and planning decks, while execution happens elsewhere - across different teams, tools and formats. The result is duplicated effort, slower delivery and work that is repeatedly rebuilt rather than reused. The madSense and Scene partnership is designed to remove this disconnect by directly linking intelligence to execution.

The partnership brings together madSense's Intelligence OS with Scene's autonomous content execution platform, enabling teams to move from insight to on-brand output in a single, continuous workflow. Instead of insight stopping at strategy, intelligence can now directly inform what gets made, how it's structured, and how it's activated across campaigns, markets and audiences.

"madSense was built to translate human expertise into usable market intelligence," said Gordon Topalovic, CEO of madSense. "By partnering with Scene, that intelligence can now flow straight into execution. This is about turning insight into action, without friction."

From insight to execution, without rework

Through the integration, insights generated in madSense can flow directly into Scene, where existing assets, brand rules and organisational knowledge are used to produce consistent, on-brand materials across the campaign lifecycle. Teams can generate follow-ups, presentations, landing pages, case studies, insight reports and other executional outputs without rebuilding or reformatting work for each use case.

Crucially, Scene understands context - including audience, stage and prior interactions - allowing teams to create relevant materials that stay aligned with strategy and brand standards, even as campaigns scale across regions and channels.

"One of the biggest blockers to AI adoption is that insight rarely makes it into day-to-day work," said Suresh Kumar, Co-Founder and Chairman at Scene. "This partnership ensures intelligence doesn't just inform planning - it directly drives execution."

Built for agencies and enterprise teams

For agencies, the partnership reduces turnaround time from strategy to delivery, improves consistency across clients, and frees teams from repetitive production work. For enterprise brands, it provides a scalable way to keep execution aligned with strategy as teams, markets and campaigns grow.

By combining madSense's intelligence capabilities with Scene's execution layer, the partnership shortens the distance between planning and delivery - helping organisations move faster, stay aligned, and focus effort where it matters most.

The madSense-Scene integration is live and currently being deployed with select agency and enterprise customers, with broader availability planned in the coming months.

ENDS #

About madSense

AI you can trust, for performance you can prove: madSense is a trusted AI strategy and data partner for brands and agencies creating bespoke intelligence layers that turn data into clarity and compliance into confidence, empowering marketers to act faster, safer, and smarter. Learn more at www.madsense.com.

About Scene

Scene is an autonomous content engine used by agencies and enterprises to generate personalised, on-brand sales and marketing materials at scale. By combining existing assets, company knowledge, and real-world context, Scene enables teams to execute faster, with consistency and confidence across every customer touchpoint. Learn more at www.scene.io.

Downloadable Press Kit

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278837

Source: madSense