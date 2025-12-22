TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI Group Unveils the Future of Self-Sustaining Energy Hubs

TGI Transforms Environmental Liabilities into Strategic Mineral and Energy Assets

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP (OTCMarkets:TSPG), a pioneer in sustainable technology research and environmental real estate development, along with its research arm TGI INSIGHTS, today unveiled a landmark strategic outlook: "Energy is Power, Power is Power: Navigating the Next Wave of Global Energy Sources."

The report signals a definitive "Great Decoupling" of water and energy, transforming the desalination plant from a massive energy consumer into a Circular Resource Hub-a facility that simultaneously produces fresh water, carbon-free power, and high-value battery minerals.

Economic Impact: Traditional Desalination vs. TGI Integrated Hub

The following table illustrates the shift from a single-revenue model (water sales) to a multi-commodity revenue model. By co-locating tire recycling and brine mining, the TGI Hub transforms "waste" into a series of high-margin products. TGI has gone into stragetic alliances with various companies from around theld enabling implementation of the following strategies, an additional information is forthcoming.

Revenue Component Traditional RO Desalination TGI Integrated Hub (SMR + Pyrolysis) Economic Impact / Value Add Primary Product Fresh Water ($0.50-$1.20/m³) Fresh Water ($0.45-$0.90/m³) Lower OpEx: Waste heat from pyrolysis/SMR reduces electricity costs by 30-40%. Waste Stream A Brine (Environmental Liability) Brine Mining: Lithium, Magnesium, Potassium New Revenue: Brine minerals add an estimated $50M+ annual revenue per large plant. Waste Stream B N/A (Solid Waste) Tire Pyrolysis: TPO, rCB, Green Steel New Revenue: Turning "tipping fees" into Pyrolytic Oil (~$400/ton) and Carbon Black. Energy Profile High Grid Dependence (4-6 kWh/m³) Energy Surplus: Syngas + SMR Thermal Cost Neutrality: Plant becomes a net exporter of power or green hydrogen. Carbon Profile Carbon Intensive (Grid Mix) Net Negative / Carbon Neutral Tax Benefit: Avoids carbon taxes; eligible for high-value Carbon Credits.

For decades, desalination was viewed as an environmental burden due to its high energy footprint. TGI INSIGHTS reports that by 2030, this model will be obsolete. By integrating Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), Advanced Geothermal Systems, and now Waste-to-Energy (W2E) Pyrolysis and Advanced Tire Pyrolysis, we are entering an era of "self-powering" water infrastructure.

"We are no longer just making water," states Samuel Epstein, CEO of TGI. "Through the integration of SMRs and Waste-to-Energy, we are mining the ocean for minerals while simultaneously cleaning the planet of solid waste. It is a self-sustaining loop where the waste of one process is the fuel for the next."

The 2026-2050 Energy Roadmap: Role of the Champions

The future energy space will be a coordinated ecosystem rather than a competition between single sources. TGI INSIGHTS breaks down the transition into three phases:

TGI VISION 1: 2026-2030 - The Era of Integration

SMRs & Geothermal (The Clean Firm): These will replace fossil fuels as the "always-on" base for cities. SMRs provide the intense heat needed for water distillation, while Geothermal offers 24/7 uptime.

Waste-to-Energy (The Circular Engine): Utilizing advanced pyrolysis (such as TGI's tire-to-energy initiatives), urban waste is converted into syngas and thermal energy, providing a decentralized power source for desalination and hydrogen production.

The Generators (Osmotic Power/PRO): Plants will use Pressure Retarded Osmosis (PRO) to generate electricity from salt gradients, reclaiming up to 15% of total energy needs.

TGI VISION 2: 2030-2040 - The Rise of Chemical Fuels

Green Ammonia & Hydrogen: Ultrapure water from desalination will feed high-capacity electrolyzers. Waste-to-Energy byproducts will serve as catalysts and feedstock for green chemical production, making Green Ammonia the primary "liquid fuel" for global shipping.

TGI VISION 3: 2040-2050 - The "Infinite" Frontier

Magnetic Resonance & Gravity Power: Tracking breakthroughs in Medium Frequency Magnetics and Gravity Energy Storage for near-lossless energy transfer.

Future Energy Matrix: Ease of Integration & Scalability

To assist stakeholders in navigating this transition, TGI INSIGHTS has developed the Future Energy Matrix, comparing core technologies by their readiness and integration potential.

Energy Source Baseload Reliability Ease of Grid Integration Primary Output Circular Benefit SMR (Nuclear) 100% (High) Moderate Electricity / Heat Zero-carbon "Firm" Power Waste-to-Energy 90% (High) High Electricity / Syngas Landfill Reduction / Recycling Geothermal 95% (High) Low (Location Dependent) Electricity / Heat Minimal Surface Footprint Solar / Wind 30% (Variable) Moderate Electricity Low-cost Bulk Electrons Osmotic (PRO) 85% (Medium) High (Co-located) Electricity Brine Management

Brine Mining: The "Gold Mine" in the Water

The report offers a startling economic breakdown of "Brine Mining." As the world starves for EV battery materials, desalination reject-streams have become the most accessible source of minerals.

Mineral Value to Market The Shift Lithium Critical for EVs Brine extraction is 30-50% cheaper than traditional mining. Magnesium Aerospace & Tech Provides a secondary revenue stream that subsidizes water costs. Strategic Salts Industrial Feedstock Turns a "waste problem" into a multi-billion-dollar commodity market.

Simple Terms: PROs and CONs

Fossil Fuels: Rapidly becoming "Stranded Assets" due to high carbon taxes.

Waste-to-Energy: The Immediate Winner for urban centers, solving the trash crisis while powering the grid.

Tire Recycling: The Economic Winner, turning a "dump fee" liability into a revenue-generating energy source.

SMR/Geothermal: The Winners of the Grid, providing the stability that keeps modern life running 24/7.

New Slogan:"Empowering Tomorrow with Sustainable Innovation"

Pro Forma: Integrated TGI Resource Hub (10,000 m³/day)

Projected Annualized Data (Base Year 2026)

The following projection assumes a facility processing 10,000 m³/day of seawater integrated with a 50-ton/day continuous tire pyrolysis unit and a Brine Mining module.

Revenue Stream Annual Quantity Unit Price (Est.) Total Annual Revenue Fresh Water Sales 3.65 Million m³ $0.85 / m³ $3,102,500 Pyrolytic Oil (TPO) 7,665 Tons $450 / Ton $3,449,250 Recovered Carbon Black 5,475 Tons $150 / Ton $821,250 Green Steel Scrap 1,825 Tons $200 / Ton $365,000 Lithium Carbonate (Li2CO3) ~35 Tons $18,000 / Ton $630,000 Magnesium Hydroxide ~4,200 Tons $400 / Ton $1,680,000 Carbon Credits (Net Zero) 25,000 Credits $40 / Credit $1,000,000 GROSS ANNUAL REVENUE $11,048,000

Annual Operating Expenses (OpEx)

Energy (Internalized): $0 (Powered by SMR/Pyrolysis Syngas)

Labor & Maintenance: $1,850,000

Chemicals & Membranes: $750,000

Waste Feedstock (Tire Tipping Fees): -$365,000 (Revenue from collection)

Total OpEx:$2,235,000

Net Operating Income (NOI):$8,813,000Projected ROI Period:4.2 Years (Based on $38M estimated CapEx)

About TGI INSIGHTS:

TGI INSIGHTS is the research division of TGI GROUP, dedicated to delivering data-driven analysis and strategic foresight on global trends in technology, energy, and corporate strategy.

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc.

TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring innovative patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods with commercial value. Our mission is to create sustainable habitats that enhance the quality of life while respecting our planet. For more information, please visit: www.TGIPOWER.com

New Slogan: "Empowering Tomorrow with Sustainable Innovation"

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects,"

"Anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any forward- looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about TGI Solar Power Group Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

Safe Harbor statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market.

Contact:

Samuel Epstein CEO

info@tgipower.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.

TGI PR Insights UPDATE 12.22,25 V1.0

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgi-group-unveils-the-future-of-self-sustaining-energy-hubs-1120319